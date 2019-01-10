On the Radar | #551 Mitchell Bradbury | Scott Sports Canada

By Billy Rainford

Name: Mitchell Bradbury

Age: 15

Hometown: Coldstream, BC

School and Grade: Homeschool grade 10

Number: 551

Bike: KTM 250sxf

Race Club: none

Classes: Intermediate

How did you get started in racing?

It was a cold September morning in 2013 and my dad was taking me to ride some trails in Kelowna when we stumbled upon a Future West race being held at the Bear Creek track. There was a 65cc race to come and they let me race in it. From that moment on I was hooked.

What is your favourite track and why?

Red Rock in Texas. The dirt is really good with no rocks and the rusts that form are unbelievable. The jumps are super big and the track has a lot of flow to it. I really loved my time there.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

It’s got to be Justin Barcia. He’s got a super cool style and a never gives up. I think he will be the man to beat in 2019.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

This is easy – Jess Pettis. His family and mine became good friends and traveled across Canada together when he was a privateer. He trained me and helped me get to were I am today. I have watched him work really hard to get to be the champion and I know what I must do to emulate him.

Who is your hero?

My dad. He is always there for me.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

My race plan is to do all 8 of the Pro Nationals as an amateur and I am aiming for an overall top 15. I will also be racing in the WCAN, ECAN and Walton, and will turn Pro after Walton. I am down in California training now and will be here until the Pro nationals start at the beginning of June. I know it will take a lot of work to get fit enough to achieve my goals.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

My first year racing I won the 65cc BCMA championship and finished 2nd at the WCAN. The next year I won the WCAN and ECAN and was the only western Canadian rider to get selected for Motovan’s Black Rider team. I have won the WCAN 85cc championship. The CMRC Supermini and Schoolboy championships and the BC Cup for the past 2 years along with multiple class titles. I qualified for the first 3 Pro nationals last year when I was 14 years old and gained a Pro point at Popkum.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

I really like the challenge that every race brings and then afterwards hanging out with all my racing buddies. The smell of race fuel, there is nothing else like it.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I love to ski when I get the chance. I mountain bike, and when I am chilling I like to play Fortnite.

What are your racing/training plans this winter?

I am going to race the first 3 Supercross Futures races in the states and then I plan on doing 4 or 5 outdoor races in California. I am training at Bulldog MX Compound with Kevin Urqhart and Canada’s #1 Jess Pettis.

Who would you like to thank?

First, I would like to thank my mum and dad for giving me the opportunity and support to follow my dream. I would like to thank Randy at Vernon Motosport for all his help and advice. KTM Canada for their amazing bikes and support. Factory Connection for their fantastic suspension. Parts Canada, Alpinestars, Atlas Brace, 100% goggles. I would like to thank everyone who has helped me out along the way. Last but not least, my trainer Urkey for taking me under his wing. Thank you all very much.