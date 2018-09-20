On the Radar | Brandy McLarty | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Brandy McLarty

Age: 10

Hometown: Wallaceburg, Ontario

School and Grade or Occupation: St Elizabeth Catholic School

Number: 2

Bike: Honda 150r

Race Club or Series: AMO – TVR

Classes: AMO Girls (9-16), AMO 85 (7-11)

TVR- Ladies A, Small Wheel B

How did you get started in racing and riding?

I started on PW50 at Mini Thunder and it went from there. Me and my dad were hooked!

What is your favourite track and why?

I can’t pick!, I have two! Gopher Dunes because I love the ruts in the sand; if ya fall it usually doesn’t hurt. Motopark, too! I love the jumps and you can go fast!

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Colton Facciotti! I like how he rides!

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Colton facciotti, because we are both sponsored by Gopher.

Who is your hero?

Colton Facciotti! And my dad!

What are your goals for this season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goals are to make top 10 on the Honda, so I work hard and train hard.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Winning the 2016, 50cc TVR Fall Championship!

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

Having fun!

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

Swimming and hanging out with my friends.

Who would you like to thank?

Gopher Dunes, Derrick,Kerri and the crew! FXRmoto! MP Academy Mom, Dad and my Grandma and Grandpa.