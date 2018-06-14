On the Radar | Brendan McKee | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Brendan McKee

Age: 14

Hometown: Lloydminster, SK

School and Grade or Occupation: Holy Rosary High School Grade 8

Number: #99

Bike: Kawasaki KX100 & Kawasaki KX250F

Race Club or Series: Lloydminster Motocross Association

Classes: Supermini, MX2 Jr and MX3 Jr

How did you get started in racing and riding?

The Bachman family hosts the Lucas Bachman Memorial every year in Lloydminster. My parents took me to that race and we watched all day. Later, I asked my parents if I could get a dirt bike, so my dad bought me an old one from the States. Once I got my bike, we bought a membership to our local track and then, after a month or so, my parents registered me for my first SMA race in Weyburn. I didn’t do so good my first race but I never gave up.

What is your favourite track and why?

I really enjoy riding at Weyburn as it has big jumps and sweet corners.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Austin Forkner – he’s young and upcoming and he rips and sends it.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Oh, that’s an easy one – Shawn Maffenbeier. It’s awesome to see someone that grew up racing the same circuit I do. When I won my 85cc SMA championship and looked at all the names on the trophy it was cool to see Shawn’s name on there, too. It just shows that if you really want something and you work hard you can get it.

Who is your hero?

My dad. When we started racing we knew nothing about it. My dad always told me we have more time than money and we will learn how to do everything ourselves so if something goes wrong we can fix it. My dad is my mechanic and my friend, without him I wouldn’t be where I am today.

What are your goals for this season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

I moved up to Junior this year, so I would like to finish in the top 3. I will continue to race hard and smart.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

The Championships I have won so far with the SMA and I also winning Team Green Canada in 2016 and 2017.

What is your favourite part about going to the race?

I think hanging out with friends I only see during moto season.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I play golf, rugby, track and just riding my KX140 on my back yard track. In the off season, my dad took me and my brother to California to ride and we were able to train with Donnie Hansen which was great.

Who would you like to thank?

I have some awesome sponsors that allow me to live my dream:

GMACK (Greg & Crystal), Larson Ranching (Lorne), DG Garage Concepts (Jason), Raider Well Servicing (Les), Parts Canada (Kal), RG 3 Western Canada (Curtis), Lethal Motor Sports (The Youngs), Canadian Kawasaki Team Green, Flo Motorsports, Saskatoon Orthopedic (Mike), Insane & Reckless (Samantha), Hub City Display (Pat), Donnie Hansen and my mom & dad.