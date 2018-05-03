On the Radar | Bryan Lashbrook | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Bryan Lashbrook

Age: 33

Hometown: Regina, SK

Occupation: Mechanical Engineering Technologist at Degelman Industries

Number: 358

Bike: Husqvarna FC 350

Race Club: Regina MX Club

Classes: Open B, MX1 Junior, Vet

How did you get started in racing?

I grew up riding dirt bikes back home in Australia and done a few races in my teens. I stopped riding completely for about half of my twenties when I was traveling, then started riding riding street bikes when I moved home again. I didn’t start racing again until last year after getting back into dirt bikes when I moved back to Saskatchewan.

What is your favourite track and why?

Regina, it’s my local track and the one that ride the most and that I’m the most comfortable on. It’s fairly open and fast, with some good size jumps.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

It’s hard to name just one, I like the way Jason Anderson lets it all hang out and is so aggressive, always riding on the edge. I love how Eli Tomac can rail the outside of corners outdoors, carry so much speed and just ride the long way around people. I’m also a big fan of Darryn Durham and Tyler Bereman, those guys just have so much style.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Jess Pettis, I have enjoyed watching him try to make a go of Supercross in the States this year.

Who is your hero?

Not sure if I have a hero, but I have a lot of respect for the older guys that are still in the game and competing at the highest level like Chad Reed in supercross, Antonio Cairoli in MXGP and Valentino Rossi in MotoGP.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

I want to score some top five overalls in B Class in SCRC and MX1 Junior in MRC Saskatchewan series and hopefully take a run at the Vet title in SCRC, which is probably going to take some faster guys missing some races and me not cartwheeling down the track too much (Laughs). I also want to get a full season of Arenacross in down at Rapid City in the winter and race an amateur day or two at the nationals.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Last year was my first full racing season, so ending up second in Open C and fourth in Vet Class for the season. Also, taking a fifth place in the Vet class at the Calgary Arenacross this year.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

Obviously, the racing and getting to ride a variety of tracks, but also getting together with a bunch of like-minded people and catching up with people that you don’t get to see apart from the races.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I like to wrench on old bikes. I am currently restoring my ‘79 Suzuki RM400. I stripped it back to the crank and she is slowly coming together. Other than that, anything two wheels, cruising on my Triumph Bonneville, mountain biking, kayaking or anything outdoors. I also love to travel when I can.

Who would you like to thank?

Big thanks to Spy Optics, Mika Metals, DT1 Filters, Ryno Power Canada, Dunlop and Platinum Recreation and Powersports in Regina. Can’t thank these guys enough for their support this season. Also, thanks to my girlfriend, Erin, for all her support and her help at the races – and for putting up with me and this addiction!