On the Radar | Cole Barnstable | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Cole Barnstable

Age: 19

Hometown: Estevan, SK

School and Grade or Occupation: Automotive Technician at Power Dodge

Number: 299

Bike: 2018 Yamaha yz250f, 2002 Yamaha yz125

Race Club: SCRC

Classes: B class, 125 class

How did you get started in racing?

My older brothers got bikes and started riding and I decided I’d like to get a bike, too. At first they both started racing and I wasn’t, but once I felt comfortable on a bike and riding tracks I decided to give racing a try and loved it.

What is your favourite track and why?

Oxbow, because I like how it’s a longer, higher-speed track.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Justin Barcia, because he’s an aggressive rider and also he’s got a nice flow and style on the bike.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Colton Facciotti. He’s a smooth and stylish rider and it was sweet to see him racing at Daytona Supercross.

Who is your hero?

Chad Reed, because he’s a veteran of Supercross and still consistently makes main events and shows he can run with the younger guys.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

At some point, I’d like to be able to keep up and ride alongside my brothers, although I might have to push outside my comfort zone a little and learn how to hit the bigger jumps that they are doing.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Finally getting a moto and an overall win at the last round of SCRC last year in Carlyle after a long day of fighting with bike troubles. Also, ending up 5th overall in C class last year although I was out most of the year with injuries.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

My favourite part would be just hanging out at the track with my family and other moto friends.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

When I’m not racing I like to just hangout with my friends, play Xbox, or just go and ride with my brothers.

Who would you like to thank?

Terry’s Cycle, Cactus Autobody, my family, and everyone else that helps us out on race days at the track.