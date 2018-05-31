On the Radar | Connor Barnstable | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Connor Barnstable

Age: 22

Hometown: Estevan, SK

School and Grade or Occupation: Machinist

Number: 99

Bike: YZ250f

Race Club: SCRC

Classes: A Class

How did you get started in racing?

Started riding at the local track in Estevan about 4 or 5 years ago, and Chris Istace suggested I should try out the whole racing deal and thought I’d enjoy it. So I gaver a go and have been racing around here ever since.

What is your favourite track and why?

Favourite track I’ve ridden has probably been Minnedosa or Grunthal; they’ve got nice layouts and they’re a faster track, with nice dirt. Wisconsin Sandbox arena was also really fun to ride, it felt like the track got more tacky throughout the day the more you rode – was friggin’ sweet.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

I’d say [Ken]Roczen and [Justin] Barcia. Both really fun to watch. Barcia can be an aggressive rider which makes him interesting to watch.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

All of ’em. Can learn a lot watching them all race in person.

Who is your hero?

Everyone and anyone who supports the boys in moto.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

Beat Jimmy Boy in points. Just gotta beat him to the first corner and should be good. Nothin’ to ‘er.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Almost won B class couple times. Broke a couple bones, broke a couple bike parts, missed a couple races. Way she goes sometimes…way she goes.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

Hanging out with friends and fam, riding a prepped track, napping between motos, treat weekends.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

Love to ride and work on my dirt cycle, fishing, like to make people laugh, exercise and go to the gym, I guess, pretty big breakfast guy, hang with all my friends and lady friend. Also a pretty big outdoor kinda guy. Enjoy it.

Who would you like to thank?

Like to thank Terry’s Cycle for all the support and hookin’ up my two brothers and I with the best brand of bikes in the game. Also like to thank Cactus Autobody for the support, and my family for supporting all the racing and moto shenanigans. Last but not least, thanks to Sean Brown for everything he’s done for me since I’ve started riding and racing, has helped me out a huuuge amount. Also thanks to Dyll and Ziggies, Franke’s, and everyone else who has helped out, heck ya 🤘