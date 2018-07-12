On the Radar | Damon Luksys | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Damon Luksys

Age: 24

Hometown: Beeton, Ont.

School and Grade or Occupation: Construction

Number: 170

Bike: Husqvarna TC250 2-stroke

Race Club or Series: AMO/MRC

Classes: Pro/Am

How did you get started in racing and riding?

My dad, for sure, got me into riding, He would take me and my brother up to Innisfil to ride when we were just little nuggets. I’d have to say my good buddies, Will and Garret, encouraged me to enter my first race at the end of 2012.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track would have to be Gopher Dunes. I love riding sand and it really challenges riders with how gnarly and rough that track gets.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider would have to be Eli Tomac. I’m a fan of his technique and his riding style. Also, he is crazy fast.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

I would have to say Kaven Benoit, because he won the MX2 pro championship on a 250 2-stroke then proved all the protesters wrong by winning it again the following year with a stock motor. That was impressive and I’m a 2-stroke guy so I love it.

Who is your hero?

Ronnie Mac! No, I’m just kidding. I don’t really have a hero but if I were to pic I would say Ken Roczen. For him to be battling back up at the top of the premier class after his near career-ending injuries shows his heart and determination. That’s a hero ride if you ask me.

What are your goals for this season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goals for this season are to qualify and race Sand De Lee [he was 57th and missed the motos], Gopher Dunes, Deschambault and Walton 250 Pro Nationals. I will need to clean up my technique on the bike and also work on my cardio off the bike to reach those goals.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

One of my biggest accomplishments would be my last Junior race before moving up to Intermediate when I won all four of my motos at Gopher Dunes and winning both MX2 and MX3 championships the same day for that year.

My biggest accomplishment would be racing my first Pro National at RJ’s Motosport in 2016.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

I have many favourite parts about going to the races. I like the road trips to and from the track, camping out over night, hanging out with my buddies and having battles out on the track.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

When I’m not racing, I like to hang out with my girlfriend and friends, watch SX and movies, play basketball, and most of all, I love eating a lot of food!

Who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank all my friends and family for helping me along the way! Also, my girlfriend, Jamie, for supporting me and cooking me food.

Thank you to St.Onge, F45, and Kenny Bland riding schools for all there help! Thank you, DMX, for reaching out to me.