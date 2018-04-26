On the Radar | Dylan Honig | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Dylan Honig

Age: 12

Hometown: Weyburn, Saskatchewan

School and Grade or Occupation: Weyburn comprehensive school – grade 7

Number: 57

Bike: Kawasaki 85 and 100

Race Club: SCRC

Classes: 85, Supermini, 125

How did you get started in racing?

I rode when I was a little kid and when I got older I liked going fast. I just wanted to race.

What is your favourite track and why?

Weyburn, because it is where I live and I know the track well.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider is Tyler Domes because I like watching him ride. He teaches me how to hit the jumps and has helped me become a better rider.

What Pro do you look up to and why?

James Stewart – he always gives his all.

Who is your hero?

My dad because I have always looked up to him.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goal for next year is to be a more confident rider. I am going to reach it by practicing more.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

My biggest accomplishment is getting back up when I fall.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

My favourite part is the practice because the track is perfect.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

Go to the track or ride around home. I play soccer, football and curling.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank Prairie Wind Recreational and Kawasaki Team Green. Probably my mom and dad too for being such a great support system for me.