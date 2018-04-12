On the Radar | Dyllan Lischynski | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Dyllan Lischynski

Age: 25

Hometown: Alameda, Saskatchewan

School and Grade or Occupation: Fluid hauler

Number: 77

Bike: YZ450f

Race Club: SCRC

Classes: “A”

How did you get started in racing?

We went to watch my cousin race in St. Anne Manitoba when I was 4 years old and fell in love with bikes. We went back home to Thompson and the following Monday my dad bought me a brand new 1997 50Z.

What is your favourite track and why?

Grunthal, Manitoba, growing up was my favourite track, but I haven’t been back since 2008. Currently, my favourite track is Oxbow (SVMX). It flows so nicely and the valleys make it fun.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

I have always looked up to Chad Reed. He was/is always fairly smooth and not very often was I let down from his race results.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Growing up I liked watching Kyle Beaton. He had a drive and style that I really liked. He was also super friendly and helpful.

Currently, Josh Nay, because he started riding when he was 20 years old and made it Pro. That’s not something everybody can do. Especially in Saskatchewan with like one day a week of nice riding weather for 5-6 months a year (Laughs).

Who is your hero?

My dad.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

I’d really like to have some podium finishes in A and maintain a top 5 in points throughout the season. It’s going to take a lot of seat time at the track and self discipline with my diet (Laughs).

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Winning a few championships/top 3 overalls for the season in my earlier years. Also, convincing my wife to ride/race.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

I love the environment, especially in SCRC. Everyone wants to do good and see results but it’s also never so competitive that it isn’t fun. Growing up I used to be nervous and sick every race day, now I’m super excited to just get out there and ride with everyone. SCRC is by far the most fun race days I have ever experienced.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I just love riding anything with an engine. In winter I love going to the mountains, or riding RZR when the weather isn’t ideal for moto.

Who would you like to thank?

My parents. My dad always believed I could do better if he put 100% into my equipment, training and bike. My mom always made sure I was healthy and whenever I got busted up (a lot) she was always there to carry me around and stuff. She’s always got the wet towels, fruit, waters, veggies all cut up and ready for any pre/post motos and practices. My mom and sister, Chantal, for giving up a lot of their time in the earlier 2000’s so I could go practicing however many miles away. My wife, Beth. Moto takes up a lot of any spare time I have, so that’s our time together. Brian and Trevor at Moose Mountain Leisure in Carlyle. [It’s] always easy to deal with them, just a simple text and parts are on the way for any machine. The crew at Terrys Cycle in Weyburn. They make purchasing a new bike so easy and hassle free, along with anything I need is always a breeze. The SCRC board and the track club members in our area. They make it fun and easy to go ride. RPM Graphx in Winnipeg. FXR Adrenaline Factory Ride Suspension. All the nurses, emt’s, docs, surgeons, receptionists who have had to deal with me/us moto guys. Broc and Brent at MXOnly in North Battleford.