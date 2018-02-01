On the Radar | Gage Tyhy | Presented by Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Gage Tyhy

Age: 15

Hometown: Weyburn, Saskatchewan

School and Grade: Weyburn High School. Grade 10

Number: 13

Bike: KX 100 / KTM 150

Race Club: Weyburn Motocross Association

Classes: Supermini / B class / 2 Stroke

How did you get started in racing?

Started riding because I went out to the track with a friend that raced 50’s and tried it. Dad bought me a bike the next week, and a month later I tried my first race, Oxbow, SK. I finished 5th in my first race and was hooked ever since.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track in Canada is Regina. It’s fast, hard-packed and has some big jumps. In USA, it would have to be Mandan, ND. Nice valley track with lots of speed.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider (not on TV ) is Ryan Peters from Mandan, ND. He rides with confidence, is aggressive, does what he needs to do to win. Pro rider would have to be Ryan Dungey. He always rides consistent, and I like the fact that he didn’t need to be the best every race, but battled when it isn’t his night, so he always finished well.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Shawn Maffenbeier. He is from our area and I have got to watch him several times on our local tracks.

Who is your hero?

Dirt bike racer? Ryan Peters. Not on a bike, my mom and dad.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

Would like to repeat Supermini Championship in both circuits I race here in Saskatchewan. Want to place well in the Canadian Nationals on my Supermini and improve and get stronger on my 150. It’s going to take practice and seat time.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

My biggest accomplishment so far on my bike was winning Saskatchewan Provincial Supermini Championship.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

I love hanging out with my friends and fellow racers. Being able to battle with them while the races are on and hang out before and after.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I used to play hockey all winter, now, since I do arena cross in the winter, I like to hang out with buddies, gaming, and just started snow boarding, so that keeps me busy.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my mom and dad for the time, money and support they invest in my racing and anything else I do. The people at the local track, and the volunteers that run our race circuits, my sponsors and the families that we spend all summer racing with that support me and help out, and, of course, my fellow racers and friends that push to make me better.