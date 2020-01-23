On the Radar | Hunter Scott | KTM Canada

By Billy Rainford

Name: Hunter Scott

Age: 15

Hometown: Oro-Medonte, Ontario

School and Grade: Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School

Number: 69

Bike: KTM SX 250f

Race Club or Series: Whatever looks like it might be fun!

Classes: 250 Junior, Open Junior, and Schoolboy

This week #69 Hunter Scott is ‘On the Radar.’ | Bigwave photo

How did you get started riding and racing?

My dad raced snowcross and bikes. At about 3 I started going to the races and began riding.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

First race number was in snowcross, 43J. My dad always ran 43 so I was 43J. On bikes it was 100.

What’s your favourite subject in school?

Favourite subject is probably wood shop.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Motopark. I’ve always loved it there.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Axell Hodges. I like the way he does everything and always tries to improve the sport.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

I looked up to Jake Tricco. Guy sent hard.

Who is your hero?

My hero is definitely my dad. I don’t know how the guy still brings me to the races. Haha!

Hunter has never been afraid of the big jumps! | Bigwave 2018 TransCan photo

How did your 2019 season go? Did you meet your expectations?

Well, in 2019 I think I rode a bike less than 10 times. I didn’t race much, just took a year to hang out and have fun. I ended up top 10 in Open Junior at Walton (TransCan) and that was pretty much my goal. I worked this summer at Motopark teaching the small track and just hung out with my buddies.

What are your winter plans?

This winter I ended up getting a race sled and I’m going to try racing snowcross again first time since 2011.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goals for next season are to win 250 and Open Junior at Walton. I’m going to train hard and put my best effort in.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

2011 I won 50cc (4-6) at Walton. I have, I think, 6 or 8 Canadian Arenacross championships, not too much.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

My favourite part of going to the races is just hanging out with friends and riding bikes.

I got the answer I was hoping for when I asked him what it’s like having a brother that also races. | Bigwave photo

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I like to ride stand-ups, I’ve got a few now, wakeboarding and wakesurfing in the summer and I ride pit bikes a lot with my brother.

Hey, I never asked your brother this: What’s the competition like between you two? Is it helpful or stressful to have a brother also racing moto?

Having to race your brother is the worst thing possible. I don’t care how fast everyone else is, if I don’t beat him I’m gonna be mad. Very frequently you can catch a good fist fight after motos. Haha.

Who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank Motopark, Bondi Engines, Mark and John from St. Onge bike shop, D&D Motoproducts, and my mom and dad.