On the Radar | Jacob Webster | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Jacob Webster

Age: 25

Hometown: Cameron, Ontario

School and Grade or Occupation: Sales and Service representative

Number: 258

Bike: 2018 Yamaha YZ 250f

Race Club or Series: AMO

Classes: Open junior, 250 Junior

How did you get started in racing and riding?

As a kid, I thought dirt bikes and racing was the coolest thing in the world and once I was 14 I got a job at Tim Horton's with the sole purpose of buying a dirt bike. After hundreds of hours making coffees, I could finally afford a 2001 RM 85. I rode that bike for a year before buying a 2006 CR 85. After this, I had one friend that was into racing and we went to Burnt River for my first race. After that race I was hooked.

was hooked.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite Canadian track would be Gopher Dunes. I think this track is awesome because it develops really well and separates the men from the buys. The track also has some awesome sections with the whoops, finish line, and big triple. This is also a track to really determine if you’re in good shape or not.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider would be Justin Barcia. The guy is not afraid to speak his mind, throws some amazing whips and has been at the top of the sport with one of the most lucrative deals on JGR to being on a privateer Honda and then back to factory rider. Plus he always adds a little controversy witch always keeps things exciting.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

This changes all the time but I like Jess Pettis right now. The kid came out of amateurs as the number three guy with Westen Wrozyna and Dylan Wright. Everyone between the die hards to the media expected him to be an OK pro but with his recent rides he has really made himself a solid guy in Canadian moto.

Who is your hero?

Can’t say I have a hero other than my parents. Now that I’m “adulting in the real world,” it’s amazing to see what my parents provided me with throughout my life on the paycheques they were receiving.

What are your goals for this season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goals are just to stay top 5 in Junior in all the big races and to be able to go to work every Monday. At my age, it’s all about having fun and riding the tracks I want to ride.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

My biggest accomplishments are outside of moto as I always knew it was a hobby and not a potential revenue stream. My biggest accomplishment is just being able to afford this sport without breaking the bank and have fun while doing it. It sounds cheesy but when people start putting the dollars and cents together you really see how much you’re willing to sacrifice to enjoy the sport.

What is your favourite part about going to the race?

My favourite part about going to the races is the starts. It’s the best feeling in the world when you get a good start and you look to the left and right and you’re the only guy. Just that feeling to me is better than winning. It’s always nice cheering on your buddies as well.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

Watch movies, and sit down and bench race. I’m also an avid listener of PulpMX, so anytime I’m on the road I’m podcasting like crazy.

Who would you like to thank?

One Shift Away / Blair Conway, Track X, and my mom and dad.