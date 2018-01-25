On the Radar | Jérémie Lacroix | Presented by Scott Canada

On the Radar | Jérémie Lacroix | Presented by Scott Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Jérémie Lacroix

Age: 17

Hometown: Ponteix, Saskatchewan

School and Grade: Grade 12 – online school

Number: 715

Bike: 2018 KX250

Race Club: SCRC, SMA, Jetwerx National Series (Western rounds)

Classes: Intermediate MX2, Open A, Pro Am

How did you get started in racing?

The person who brought me into racing was my uncle. I attended one of his races in 2006 and just then I knew that I wanted to be a motocross racer. I started off going racing with him in 2007 and everything just went uphill from there!

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite tracks would have to be either Los Angeles County Raceway in California or Tring Jonction in Quebec. I like LACR because of the dirt conditions, track prep, and track layout. Tring Jonction is also one of my favourite tracks because of how well prepped it is every time I go there. Ruts form easily and it is a challenging layout, so I love it for training.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

As of now, my favourite rider would have to be Eli Tomac. His riding style blows me away every time I watch him. I love how aggressive he is coming into corners.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

I like Shawn (Maffenbeier) personally because when I was young I would go ride at the Swift Current track and he would be out there pounding laps in. I like him because I know he started from nothing being in Swift Current and now he’s winning national circuits and competing for Team Canada.

Who is your hero?

My hero I’d say is Jean Sebastien Roy (JSR). When I first started riding in Quebec at the age of 6, 7, and 8, I would go watch him race and I would watch videos of him racing to apply that to my riding. I like how he also came up from nothing. He started racing late and still was able to pull off Canadian championships. He also a Quebec ‘frenchy’ like me so that [helps].

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

My biggest goal is to qualify and the 4 western rounds of the Pro Nationals in the 250 class. To reach this I’ve been working very hard in the gym since I can’t ride. I will be going to train at Masterpool’s for a month in the middle of February, and with a lot of riding and mental training when I come back from Texas, I will make it.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

An 85cc (12-16) championship (SMA), MX2 Intermediate championship (SMA), and Open A championship (SCRC).

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

I really just love to have fun and ride my dirt bike. Yes, I do take every part of it seriously, but having fun hanging out with the moto fam and buddies from all over Canada is pretty amazing. Even though nothing compares to that moment when the gate drops (Laughs).

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I usually just hit the gym at my trainer’s in Shaunavon, work out at my own gym in my race shop or strap on a pair of skates and shoot some pucks at our local rink in Ponteix like any Canadian.

Who would you like to thank?

I would really like to thank the whole LTD crew supporting me and training me for these past couple years, my parents, my father, who works 15-hours away to pay for my racing, Moose Mountain Leisure for a sweet deal on a new bike, and MD Distributions.