On the Radar | Josh Nay | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Josh Nay

Age: 30

Hometown: Alameda, Saskatchewan

Occupation: Account Manager for Nalco Champion

Number: 177

Bike: Kawasaki KX450F

Race Club: Souris Valley MX

Classes: A class

How did you get started in racing?

I was 22 years old and working with a guy who has now become a good friend who introduced me to dirt bikes. He convinced me to buy one and from there on the rest has been a learning curve onto being as good of a rider as I can.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Pilot Mound, Manitoba. Some of the best dirt I have ever ridden is there.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Ryan Dungey. He shows class and determination. His focus was so persistent and he was a true dominant athlete.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Colton Facciotti. He is a great Canadian motocross racer who has shown he can run with some of the best.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

To recover from a broken wrist and work hard to get back in shape to possibly qualify for a national.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Placing 3rd in Pro class overall in the 2016 Saskatchewan season.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

Racing with friends and the thrill of competing.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I play a lot of sports such as hockey and baseball. I also really enjoy watching sports live and on TV: NHL, MLB, NFL etc.. I also go to the gym lots, so working out is big for me.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank Moose Mountain Leisure for always having parts for my bike to keep me racing. Also, I’d like to thank Brian and Marylee Lees for always helping me out at the races with anything I need. I would like to thank my parents and my family for always coming out to watch me race and supporting me as much as they don’t like it because they think it’s too scary.