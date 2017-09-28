On the Radar | Kieffer Russell

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Kieffer Russell

Age: 11

Hometown: Little Britain, ON

School and Grade: Dr George Hall, Grade 6

Number: 829

Bike: KTM 65

Race Club: OCMC, MMRS

Classes: 7-11, 65 (10-11)

How did you get started in racing?

I started racing for my cousin Tyler. I know that when I’m riding he is always riding with me. When I’m sad, I go riding and then I feel all better.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Motopark because there are lots of big jumps and the berms are really good. I also like the mechanic Davin (Grose), he is nice. I love the food in the restaurant!

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favorite rider is Eli Tomac because he is a great rider and won the Supercross race in Toronto last year.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

I look up to Eric Jeffery because he is a good rider and he gave me a jersey.

Who is your hero?

My Uncle Al is my hero. He always fixes my bike for me and taught me how to ride.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goals for next season are to finish first at OCMC and to participate in more MMRS races. I also would like to be better at berms. I will need more seat time to become a better rider. I would like to learn more about the maintenance of my bike and be able to do some maintenance myself.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

My biggest accomplishment was saving $1000.00 in one year to put towards my new bike (KTM 85 SX’s) I will be racing it next year.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

My favourite part about going to the races is to see all my motocross friends and riding with them.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

When I’m not racing, I am riding my horse and driving tractors.

Who would you like to thank?

I want to thank my mom for taking me to all my races, paying for all my dirt biking and changing all my spark plugs. I also want to thank my Uncle Al and Dave for fixing my bike and letting me help.