On the Radar | Langston Gold | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Langston David John Gold (my parents picked my name from a motocross magazine: “Grant Langston”

Age: 11

Hometown: Willow Bunch, Saskatchewan

School & Grade: Coronach School – Grade 5

Number: 13

Bike: 2018 KTM 65SX

Race Club: Willow Bunch & Area Local Riders

Classes: 65 and 85 (7-11)

How did you get started in racing?

When I was 6, I was given a Honda 50 for my birthday and started going to local races.

What is your favourite track and why?

Weyburn is my favourite local track. I like that it is sand and I like the layout.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Ken Roczen because he gets hurt so much and still doesn’t quit!

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Shawn Maffenbeier because it looks like he works the hardest at this sport and stays in shape.

Who is your hero?

My dad because he does everything so that I can ride and get to races.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goals are to practice 3-4 times a week, attend more races, move up to an 85cc bike and keep getting stronger. To reach this will take commitment, good nutrition and maintaining good grades in school.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

They are being able to stay in shape year round and continuing to improve and work hard at motocross.

What is your favourite part about gong to the races?

When I’m at the starting line and the 30-second board goes up!

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I like to swim, ride my pedal bike and play hockey.

Who would you like to thank?

My parents, Kate Lees, my Aunty Orrie, Ryan Bruneau, my grandparents, Alsport Sales, Platinum Recreation, Wheat City Cycle and all the people that help put on races.