On the Radar | Luke Tricco

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Luke Tricco

Age: 12

Hometown: Collingwood, Ontario

School and Grade: Nottawa Elementary School Grade 7

Number: 52

Bike: Honda CRF 150

Race Club: AMO

Classes: 85 (12-16) and Supermini

How did you get started in racing?

My dad raced motocross when I was young and my brother Jake also rode. It looked fun so my dad let me ride the PW 50 with training wheels and he chased me around the yard with a long rope attached to the bike in case I took off.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Gopher Dunes. The track can get crazy rough and it is wide open which fits my riding style, and of course Motopark which is my home track!

Who is your favourite rider and why?

I like Ken Roczen. He is a really good rider and has a good story. Coming from Germany at a young age and how far he made it in this sport. I really thought he was going to win this year and was so disappointed for him when he got hurt.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

My favourite Canadian Pro National rider is Kyle Swanson. I know he is from the United States but he is still my favourite. I know Kyle from Motopark and some other tracks. I like how super-calm he is and he is always so nice off the track. We saw him racing at Daytona this year and I was so happy for him when he made it into his first main event. We were cheering him on.

What are your goals for this season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goals for the season are to be a contender at Walton with a podium finish. My best result at Walton has been 4th overall and this year I want to improve on that finish and get myself on the podium. I think it will take a lot of hard work this spring and summer of training and racing.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

I have raced for several years now and I think my biggest accomplishments are yet to come. I look forward to seeing what I can accomplish this season. I am going into this year in good shape and I was fortunate to ride at MP@countyline for 5 weeks this winter and worked really hard.



What is your favourite part about going to the races?

Always the racing is my priority but I like hanging out with my friends off the track. I have made a lot of good friend through motocross.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I play competitive soccer for a rep team in Collingwood. I also like skiing, mountain biking and snowmobiling.

Who would you like to thank?

WCK Honda, Motopark, MP@Countyline, Iain Hayden, Scott goggles, Atlas, New Era, Guts racing, D&D Grips, Shore Power Services, Subway, Everything bike wash, Klotz, Shift, Fox Canada, DKI Garbutt Construction, Mom & Dad and my brother, Jake.