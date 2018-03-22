On the Radar | Marcus Quigley | Scott Sports Canada

On the Radar | Marcus Quigley | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Marcus Quigley

Age: 9

Hometown: Yellowgrass, Saskatchewan

School and Grade: Grade 4

Number: 99

Bike: KTM 65 KTM 85

Race Club: SCRC, CMRC, MDR

Classes: 65, 85, Supermini

How did you get started in racing?

I started riding around the farm when I was 4. The next year I got a new bike and raced it in Weyburn and got 4th, so I liked it then I continued.

What is your favourite track and why?

Weyburn because I am really fast on it and I feel the most comfortable on the track.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Ryan Dungey because he is fast but now he is retired.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Kennedy Lutz because in Weyburn she whoops everyone’s butt.

Who is your hero?

My parents.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goals are to get faster and faster by riding a lot of hours.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Doubling the 110-foot table top on my 65cc.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

My favourite part is hanging out with my friends.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I practice for a lot of other sports!

Who would you like to thank?

John Rouse, Todd Hastings, Cole Hastings, Kate Lees, Ryder McNabb, my dad, my mom, Brad and Lorelie Wyatt, the Zackrissons, the Branvolds and Herboholtz.