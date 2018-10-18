On the Radar | Nick Doucett | Scott Sports Canada

On the Radar | Nick Doucett | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Nick Doucett

Age: 32

Hometown: Courtice, Ontario

Occupation: owner at A1 Contracting

Number: 222

Bike: Honda CRF 450R

Race Club or Series: AMO, MMRS, OCMC

Classes: +30A, 450 Int

How did you get started in racing and riding?

My brother-in-law, Dan, got me in to riding and took me to my first novice race at Muttco Mountain, and I was hooked right away.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track would have to be Motopark. I love the fast flowing track, huge jumps, bermed corners and fun variety that Motopark offers and it’s also just an amazing facility with a great crowd.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider would have to be Justin Barcia. His grit and aggressive riding is something I look up to and love to watch. He is also very humble and determined to always do better which I like to relate to everyday life.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

I Would have to say It would be Kyle Keast. There are several reasons, but just a few would be that he’s had an amazing career with dirt bikes and that he is a business owner and still competing at the highest level and being one of the oldest riders out there. I also feel like I know him better than any other Canadian pro so it’s easier for me to look up to him because I’ve seen first hand the type of person he is and what he does for the sport.

Who is your hero?

Can’t say I’ve ever had a hero….I believe in self-motivation, determination, good choices and hard work. Batman? Lol

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goals for next season would be to get top 5’s at the Madoc National, Walton National, and the Vet National at Motopark. I have a lot of off bike training to do and good eating. Be nice to get a little more seat time on the bike, too.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

I’ve had 4 national championships from 1st to 3rd, 7 regional championships from 1st to 3rd. 2017 I won every event I entered and in doing so I was advanced to Intermediate for the amount of points I accumulated.

What is your favourite part about going to the race?

My favourite part about going to the track and racing would be the feeling of the gate drop. I really love every part of racing and being at the track, though, especially the social aspect. I’ve met some amazing people and some of my best friends are from racing.

“Can’t say I’ve ever had a hero….I believe in self-motivation, determination, good choices and hard work. “

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

When I’m not racing I love spending time with my little girl, Isabella. She has been doing Tykes racing and OCMC too. I also love spending time with my better half, Melissa, and our dogs, Revvie and Mykee. I love riding my mountain bike and going for walks with the pups. I also play hockey and do a lot of wrenching, on everything and anything.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank DMX first for taking the time to do this interview. Precision cycle works for my parts and engine work. LB Graphix keeping my bikes looking top notch with new number and graphics. Natty Seats keeping my butt stuck to my seat with that custom gripper seat cover. MP1 Suspension having my bike perform in every condition and having such great customer service. Jspec Toronto and A1 Contracting for their continued support.