On the Radar | Ron Lee | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Ron Lee

Age: 19

Hometown: Esterhazy, SK

Occupation: Electrician

Number: 201

Bike: KX450, YZ250f

Race Club: SCRC

Classes: A class, Youth

How did you get started in racing?

I remember growing up and we would go watch the race in Yorkton, and I always wanted to race. My dad would also take me out to a family friend’s farm and their son would take me out riding, and he’d wheelie across fields, and then I’d watch him burn laps on his track in the valley.

What is your favourite track and why?

I really don’t have a favourite track because I just enjoy racing, and having a great track to ride is a bonus. I enjoy the private track that we go to in the valley by Esterhazy. It’s nice to get all the boys together and go rip on the valley track for an evening.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Axel Hodges, hands down. I may not be the fastest rider but I love style points, and Axel Hodges is the king of style from the gear all the way to the massive whips.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Shawn Maffenbeier because he’s a Sask rider and he still comes out to support local races. He’s always awesome to watch race in Regina and push himself.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

For this upcoming race year, I’d like to make it to every race in the CMRC Saskatchewan provincial circuit. I only made it to fifty percent of the races last year and finished ninth overall in MX1. I would also like to place top five in both A class as well as top five for points in the provincial circuit.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

My biggest accomplishment was in the 2017 race season. When the Yorkton race came up I was really excited because it was my home track. I wasn’t expecting to do to good because I was busy working all summer and didn’t have time to ride as much as I wanted. I just went to the line and wanted to do the best I could. I got a killer start in the first moto and battled up to the lead and held it for the race. My second moto didn’t go as planned, I crashed in the first corner and was dead last, but I battled my way through the pack all the way up to seventh for a second overall for the day.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

I enjoy having all the people that share the same passion as I do for the weekend. I also enjoy listening to all the bikes on the line, and watching everybody race. Meeting new people and learning new things along the way.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

When I’m not racing I enjoy working on all my recreational toys. In the winters I keep myself busy with snowmobiling, snowboarding, trapping and anything to do with the outdoors. When there’s a free weekend from racing I enjoy relaxing out on the lake with all my friends and family.

Who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank my parents for supporting me during my racing years, even though it’s a stressful sport to watch. I’d also like to thank all my friends, because it doesn’t matter where I’m racing my buddies will usually be watching or we will be goofing around in the pits. I’ve met a lot of awesome people in the last couple years and the moto family keeps growing every year.