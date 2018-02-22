On the Radar | Ronald Himmelspeck | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Ronald Himmelspeck

Age: 27

Hometown: Estevan, Saskatchewan

Occupation: Loader for Bulk Plus Logistics

Number: 44

Bike: Yamaha yz250F

Race Club: SCRC

Classes: B class, Youth class

How did you get started in racing?

I got started in racing 3 years ago when the Estevan track needed volunteers to flag, so I went and got hooked as soon as the first gate dropped. I watched the Beginner Class to see if I could actually do it. I figured I would give it a try at the next race and fell in love ever since.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track would be Oxbow SVMX. I like that track because it’s a really fast track, it has good flow and the regular riders are usually there.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider would be Josh Nay because he takes his time to show me things on how I can improve my riding and holeshots.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

I look up to Mike Alessi. He’s really good on holeshots and I look forward to seeing him race in Calgary for the Rockstar Arenacross.

Who is your hero?

My hero would be my mom and dad.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goals are keeping it on 2 wheels and finishing top 10 at the end of the season. It’s going to take training and a lot of seat time. I want to eat healthier and work on my stamina. I plan on going to the gym and working out at home.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

My biggest accomplishments were placing 1st in the Beginner Class this past season in the SCRC, having it been only my second year of racing. I also placed 2nd in my main event and took the holeshot at the Rockstar Arenacross last year in the AX Lites Beginner Class.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

My favourite part about going to the races is the friendly environment. Everyone makes you feel welcome and when you need anything they’re always there.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I like to ride horses, quads, and anything that has a motor, I’m interested in.

Who would you like to thank?

My girlfriend, family and friends for supporting me in a passion I love so much.