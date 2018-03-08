On the Radar | Ryder Zackrisson | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Ryder Zackrisson

Age: 11

Hometown: Weyburn, Saskatchewan

School and Grade: Grade 6

Number: 222

Bike: KTM

Race Club: Weyburn Motocross Club

Classes: 85 and Supermini

How did you get started in racing?

My dad bought me a Yamaha PW50 when I was 4 and I have been racing ever since.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Yorkton because it has lots of good jumps.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider is Marvin Musquin because he rides KTM bikes.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

I look up to Shawn Maffenbeier because he is from Saskatchewan and he is really good.

Who is your hero?

My hero is James Stewart.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goals for next season are to do good and win. I am going to need to practice.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

I was the 65cc provincial champion in 2017 and a 3-time SCRC champion.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

My favourite thing to do is hang out with my friends.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I like to play video games and hockey.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my dad and mom, and Richardson Pioneer.