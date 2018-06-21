On the Radar | Samuel Power | Scott Sports Canada

On the Radar | Samuel Power | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Samuel Power

Age: 22 years old

Hometown: Sept-Iles, Qc

Occupation: Graphic designer (I do bike graphics)

Number: 147

Series: Challenge Quebec (CQMX)

Classes: Intermediate Mx2 and Intermediate Mx3

How did you get started in racing and riding?

I think it’s just the classic thing, my dad had a dirtbike and I really wanted to ride too, so when I was 3 years old, I asked for a dirtbike for Christmas and I got it (Laughs). Since I can remember, I’ve been watching races on TV, and always wanted to race, but where I come from, we didn’t have a racetrack, it was only trail riding. A couple years later, some people built a track in the area and I decided to give it a shot when I was 13 years old and just fell in love with it. Now, we barely have a track so I have to spend around 10 hours on the road on Fridays and 10 more hours to get back home on Mondays to go to the races.

What is your favourite track and why?

Motocross Deschambault is my favourite track because it is fast and technical. I love riding in the sand and the uphills and downhills are fun; it’s something we don’t have back home.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider is Marvin Musquin because he’s so technical. He’s not there to show off or talk shit, he just rides smart and goes fast as hell.

What Canadian Pro do you look up and why?

Come on, I’m a Quebecker, Kaven Benoit! He’s super fast. I saw him smoke the fastest local guy at WW Ranch and right after that, the guy loaded his bike in his truck and went back home, that was badass.

Who is your hero?

Ryan Dungey. He is so smart on the bike, knows what he can do and never over rides. That takes so much mental strength.

What are your goals for this season and what is it going to take to reach them?

Unfortunately, I broke my right collarbone at the first round of the season in Deschambault, so that changes the plan. I don’t know yet if I am going to do some local races for the rest of the season, or if I am going for the last 3 rounds of the nationals. It all depends on how I feel when I get back on the bike. The only thing I can control now is my training and my diet, so I’m putting as much effort as possible to get back on the bike as soon as possible!

What are your biggest accomplishments?

My biggest accomplishment is when I made it in my first Pro National last year in Deschambault. I was so pumped to be on the gate with the big guys!

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

I just love to push my limits. I want to prove myself that even if I’m from way up north and that I don’t have the best places to train, I can ride with the fastest amateurs, and hopefully with the pros one day.

What do you like to do when you are not racing?

When I’m not racing I work on bike graphics design and I train, I enjoy traveling and meeting new people.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my parents, Champion Sport, Mad Mike Performance, SS Suspension and all my local sponsors for the support! They really help me out. And thank you for giving amateur riders some visibility.