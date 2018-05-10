On the Radar | Travis King | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Travis King

Age: 17

Hometown: Frobisher, Saskatchewan

School and Grade or Occupation: grade 12; welder, mechanic, roughneck at Redhawk Well Servicing

Number: 577

Bike: 2016 KX450

Race Club: SCRC, MMA, NDMA, MRC

Classes: A, Youth, Intermediate, Pro Am

How did you get started in racing?

Local track started up about 15 minutes from my house. My brother and I took an interest in riding right away and it wasn’t long until Mom and Dad got us our first bikes and we have been riding since.

What is your favourite track and why?

It’s hard to pick just one but I’d say Grunthal, Manitoba is my favourite because the dirt there is like no other track around and I enjoy the layout of the track.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

(Eli) Tomac is my favourite because he can charge from last to first place in a number of laps and not many other pros can.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

I’d say Jess Pettis because of his style and also for pushing to qualify for some Supercross events this winter.

Who is your hero?

Ryan Villopoto for how dominant and fast he was.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goal is to stay in one piece and out of the hospital as well as making consistent top 5’s.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Bringing home wins and championships from multiple circuits, racing the amateur national in Alberta a few years back and qualifying for the main event at the Billings Montana state fair Supercross last year with two broken bones in my hand.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

My favourite part of going to the races is being able to see friends that aren’t from around my hometown as well as having a good time on and off the track.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

When I’m not racing I’m usually working and riding anytime I can make it out to the track.

Who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank Moose Mountain Leisure, mom, dad, and the rest of my family and friends for getting me to where I am as a racer today!