On the Radar | Tucker Wyatt | Scott Sports Canada

On the Radar | Tucker Wyatt | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Tucker Wyatt

Age: 9

Hometown: Arcola, Saskatchewan

School & Grade: Arcola School, Grade 4

Bike Number: 100

What do you ride? Kawasaki 65 KX, KTM 65 SX

Race Club: SCRC Motocross Club, Manitoba Dirt Riders

Classes: 65 cc, 85 cc

How did you get started in racing?

My dad bought me my first Yamaha PW50 when I was four years old, and I have been riding ever since.

What is your favourite track and why?

I really like Millstone Raceway in Yorkton, Saskatchewan… it has awesome step ups and is very challenging!

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Ken Roczen, because even though he had a crash that could have ended his career, he came back fighting stronger than ever and he never gave up.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Kaven Benoit, Because he is strong rider, he always tries to hold his lines, and he has great sportsmanship.

Who is your hero?

Haiden ‘Dangerboy’ Deegan… he proves that you can be a Pro at any age and still have fun doing it.

What are your goals for next season and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goal is to push harder for first place, and with lots of hard work, tons of practice, and determination, I will get there! I will always keep a positive attitude.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

My biggest accomplishments are coming in third place overall in my first race season with SCRC, and second place overall in my second year.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

I get to hang out with all of my friends and family, and I get to ride my bike on different tracks.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

In the off-season, I play a lot of hockey and snowmobile, but I also like to play baseball, basketball, and throw the football around.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my mom and dad for all of their love, help and support, Kate Lees for always believing in me and training me when she can, Cole Hastings for always giving me pep talks before my races, and telling me what to watch out for so that I can do my best out there, and all of the people that I race with, for keeping it classy and clean!