On the Radar | Ty Ballard | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Ty Ballard

Age: 19

Hometown: Roblin, Manitoba

Occupation: Farmer

Number: 115

Bike: 2016 KX 250

Race Club: SCRC, MMA, CMRC

Classes: A, B, Intermediate

How did you start racing?

I got my first bike when I was six and had a little track to ride and my dad made sure all the work was done so we were able to make the races.

What is your favourite track and why?

Pilot Mound. It’s a very nice track with lots of big jumps and the dirt is very tacky.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Eli Tomac. He’s a very fast rider that’s always pushing. He never gives up and will come blasting from 22nd to the top.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Shawn Maffenbeier. He’s a local rider and he is very smooth on a bike and is a great rep for the sport.

Who is your hero?

My dad for always being there and pushing me to be my best on and off the track.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

Be more consistent on my bike and take home some more wins. Need to do more on and off the bike training.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Had amazing racing battling for the lead in Junior and ended up winning two of the races.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

Getting to see my friends and, of course, the racing.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

Mountain biking or snowmobiling in the winter or going for a rip on my motorcycle.

Who would you like to thank?

My dad for always making sure I get to the races, and the Lees family for always taking care of me at the track.