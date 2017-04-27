On the Radar | Tyson Parliament

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Tyson Parliament

Age: 16

Hometown: Straffordville, Ont

School and Grade: East Elgin Secondary School

Number: 246

Bike: RMZ250

Race Club: AMO, TVR

Classes: 250 Junior, Junior C

How did you get started in racing?



I started racing thanks to my dad, Mike Parliament at MP1 suspension, for buying me my first bike when I was 3 years old. I rode in my backyard for 2 years and it really helped me a lot when I did start racing when I turned 5 years old.

What is your favourite track and why?



My favourite track is probably Motopark or Gopher Dunes. They are both very fast and wide open tracks, they are super fun and very well maintained.



Who is your favourite rider and why?



Um.. good question. Definitely Eli Tomac. He is a very fast and consistent rider. He definitely has the speed and consistency to become a champion.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?



Cole Thompson, all the way. When he went from last to first at Gopher Dunes last year during the nationals, that was crazy. I’ve never been so excited in my entire life.

Who is your hero?

My dad is definitely my hero. He has always been there for me when I need him and he has given me a lot of amazing opportunities, so have many other people, but my dad has given me a lot of them.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

I think my goal is the same as every other motocross rider’s goal – Win. All I want to do is win to show I have the speed and consistency to finish in front of the rest of all the other riders.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

I’ve won a lot of series on little bikes. I haven’t really had a lot of big accomplishments on big bikes yet, but I’m hoping to change that this year.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?



Seeing all my friends and sponsors at the races watching me and cheering me on.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?



Work with my dad at MP1 suspension, ride my bicycle, and work on my own bike.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank all my sponsors: MP1 suspension, Mika metals, Forma boots, FXR, Suzuki, Hinson, 100%, Dunlop, AMO and I would also like to thank Direct Motocross for this opportunity.