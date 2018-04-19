On the Radar | Wyatt Wilson | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Wyatt Wilson

Age: 8

Hometown: White City, Saskatchewan

Grade: 3

Number: 100X

Bike: 2017 KTM50, 2009 KX65

Race Club: SCRC

Classes: 50cc, 65cc

How did you get started in racing?

My dad raced when he was young. When I turned 5, he bought me a PW50 for Christmas and took me to the local MX track. It was my favorite place in the world.

What is your favourite track?

Raymore, because of the big hills.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Kate Lees, because she helps me with my riding.

What Canadian pro do you look up to?

Colton Facciotti, because he is old like my dad but he is still fast. (Wow, the day after he turned 30, too. Ouch!)

Who is your hero?

My dad.

What are your goals for next season?

To improve my riding and finish well in the 50cc class and race select 65cc races.

What are you biggest accomplishments?

Finished 5th overall in 2016 50cc (4-6) year old category.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

Playing with my friends and racing.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

Karate, ride snowmobiles, shoot Nerf guns and ride bikes.

Who would you like to thank.

My parents and Kate Lees.