On the Radar | Zachary Brazeau | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Zackary Brazeau

Age: 16 years old

Hometown: Gatineau, Quebec

School and Grade or Occupation: I’m actually in secondary 4 at the moment

Number: 72

Bike: KTM 250 2-stroke

Race Club or Series: Challenge Quebec, MMRS, Rockstar Triple Crown Series, MRC and Walton TransCan 2018

Classes: 250 Junior, Open Junior and Schoolboy 2

How did you get started in racing and riding?

I actually started riding when I was really small. I was probably 3 years old when I started riding my little PW50, and it’s only been 4 years that I have been racing.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track must be Gopher Dunes for their awesome sand and roughness, but I also love MX207 and Notre-Dame-du-bon-Conseil for their awesome jumps and the track layout. Those are my two favourite tracks to throw some fun whips on their awesome jumps!

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Jason Anderson and Jefferey Herlings. All of my friends say that I have the same style on my bike as them, but I also look up to them, especially on their riding and lifestyle.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Joey Crown and Tyler Medaglia. They’re both fun to watch and they always make a great show every time they ride!

Who is your hero?

My hero must be Axell Hodges. I really like his style and he must be the hero of a few ones out there, for sure. It’s always a pleasure to watch his videos.

What are your goals for this season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goal for this year would be to get way better during the winter with the awesome coach Brad from Club57MX, and next year I’m looking up to moving to the Intermediate classes, and I would really like to try to do my best at some of the east coast nationals, if it’s possible.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

My biggest accomplishments would be winning second place in the 125cc 2-stroke (B/C rider) class in the Challenge Quebec series.

What is your favourite part about going to the race?

My favorite part of going to the races is when I’m sitting on my bike and waiting for the gate to drop.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

When I’m not racing, I love to go ride my bicycle or going to chill with my friends.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank Mathias Marine Sport, MD Distribution, FXR , 6D Helmets, Forma boots, Snap On tools, Desmarais sport, Brazcafé, and I’d Specially like to thank all of my friends for supporting me, and thanks to all others that I am missing.