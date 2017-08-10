ORANGE BRIGADE PRO-AM RIDER TANNER WARD GETS HIS FIRST CAREER PRO PODIUM

ORANGE BRIGADE PRO-AM RIDER TANNER WARD GETS HIS FIRST CAREER PRO PODIUM

Deschambault, QC – Despite some really difficult weather and track conditions, KTM Thor Orange Brigade rider Tanner Ward was able to achieve great success this past weekend at Round 9 of the CMRC Canadian Motocross Nationals. After joining the pro circuit less than 5 weeks ago, Ward leaves Deschambault with his first career pro podium following a 2-2 for 2nd overall.

The #184 started his week by winning 9 out of 9 races in Intermediate MX1, MX2 & MX3 at the ECAN amateur national. His experience on the track during these 4 days helped him build a great confidence coming into Pro Day. On Sunday morning, Ward pushed his KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition to the pole qualifying position in the MX2 class. Getting the first gate pick payed off as Tanner got a good jump off the gate and grabbed the first moto Holeshot. The young Ontario rider gave all he had in the muddy condition and finished an incredible 2nd place. As the 2nd gate dropped, Tanner found himself with the front pack again and stayed there to finish an awesome 2-2 for 2nd overall. “It’s been an unreal week at Deschambault. I could hardly ask for more, but to be honest I really wanted the win on Sunday. I worked so hard to get where I am right now and to finally see it payoff is the best feeling ever. For next weekend, I’m going to go an enjoy my last amateur race on Saturday and once again give all I have on Sunday to get back on the MX2 podium”