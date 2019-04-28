OSBORNE CAPTURES SECOND IN 450SX AND BAILEY TAKES EIGHTH IN 250SX EAST

It was an outstanding night in East Rutherford, New Jersey for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team as team rider Zach Osborne battled for the 450SX win to ultimately capture a career-best second place, while Jordan Bailey secured a career-best finish of eighth-place in the 250SX East division for Round 16 of the 2019 AMA Supercross World Championship. 450SX

Osborne put himself into a favorable position from the beginning of the night after racing his way to a second-place finish in 450SX Heat 1. In the Main Event, Osborne powered his FC 450 into third on the opening lap where he latched onto the lead battle for the first eight laps of the race. He rode patiently in third early on and he capitalized on a mistake from the race leader to move into second-place on lap nine. As the race went on, Osborne continued to chase down Cooper Webb in the lead and on lap 15 he made a swift pass to take over the lead. Unfortunately, Osborne went down while leading the race and he dropped to third briefly before climbing back up to second. In the final minutes, Osborne underwent an intense battle for second, where he ultimately prevailed to capture a career-best second overall. “It’s pretty incredible to take my first podium today in the 450 class after some trials and tribulations to start the season,” Osborne said. “To finally be up here feels pretty incredible and gives me a lot of motivation to continue working on going on the path that I’m on.” 250SX

Bailey qualified 12th earlier in the day, where he lined up for 250SX Heat 1. He got off to a fifth-place start aboard his FC 250 and he quickly climbed his way into third by lap five. From there, he maintained a top position to ultimately secure a third-place transfer into the Main Event. In the 250SX Main Event, Bailey got off to an eighth-place start and he battled his way into seventh by lap three. He continued to bounce between seventh and eighth-place as he raced his way to a career-best finish of eighth place in New Jersey. “Wrapping up the final east coast round before the East/West Shootout, it was a pretty good weekend,” Bailey said. “I think we got a little better and looking forward to Vegas.” Next Event: May 4 – Las Vegas SX – Sam Boyd Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada New Jersey SX Results 450SX Results

1. Cooper Webb

2. Zach Osborne – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Eli Tomac 250SX East Results

1. Chase Sexton

2. Mitchell Oldenburg

3. Justin Cooper

…

8. Jordan Bailey – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 450SX Rider Point Standings

1. Cooper Webb – 358 points

2. Eli Tomac – 335 points

3. Marvin Musquin – 327 points

…

6. Dean Wilson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 223 points

15. Zach Osborne – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 136 points 250SX East Rider Point Standings

1. Chase Sexton – 174 points

2. Justin Cooper – 165 points

3. Austin Forkner – 152 points

…

10. Jordan Bailey – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 91 points