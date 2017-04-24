Our Spring Limited Edition Goggle “The Logger 2.0” is here! SCOTT Sports would like to reintroduce you to would like to reintroduce you to The Logger MX Goggle. This is a special revisit to the first and most revered Limited Edition MX goggle from SCOTT. The original Logger not only provided a level of performance only a SCOTT Goggle can achieve, but for the first time, became a statement of individuality. After ten years of continued goggle innovation, this lasting design can now be appreciated on our most technically advanced MX goggle to date, The Prospect. Capitalizing on 45 years of experience, the Prospect pushes the limits of goggle design. To give a short review of what we already know: The most important key features of the goggle are the Lens Lock System, the massive Field of Vision, the Pivoting Outriggers, the 3 Layer Face Foam and the WFS50 compatibility. You can read more about these outstanding features on the Prospect marketing page or check out the Logger 2.0 marketing page directly. The launch of the Logger 2.0 took place globally in US and Europe. In the US it happened the weekend 22/23 April during the Salt Lake City Supercross while Europe chose the MXGP in Valkenswaard/Holland the same weekend.

SCOTT definitely had a great success with a 3rd place of Justin Hill in the SX250 in Salt Lake City and a double MX2 win of Pauls Jonass at the MXGP in Holland. Also in the EMX125 and in EMX250 we had two podiums with Morgan Lesiardo and Brian Moreau – all wearing the Logger 2.0 Prospect goggle.