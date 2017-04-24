Our Spring Limited Edition Goggle “The Logger 2.0” is here!

|
The launch of the Logger 2.0 took place globally in US and Europe. In the US it happened the weekend 22/23 April during the Salt Lake City Supercross while Europe chose the MXGP in Valkenswaard/Holland the same weekend.
SCOTT definitely had a great success with a 3rd place of Justin Hill in the SX250 in Salt Lake City and a double MX2 win of Pauls Jonass at the MXGP in Holland. Also in the EMX125 and in EMX250 we had two podiums with Morgan Lesiardo and Brian Moreau – all wearing the Logger 2.0 Prospect goggle.