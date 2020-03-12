Out of the Blue | #425 Amelia Matchett | Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | #425 Amelia Matchett | Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s

Name: Amelia Matchett

Date of Birth: August 24, 1997

Hometown: Sarnia, ON.

School/Grade or Occupation: Fourth year in Human Kinetics at the University of Windsor; currently working at the university’s athletic therapy clinic.

Race Number: 425

Bike: Honda CRF 250r

Race Club: Triple Crown Women’s Nationals, TVR, AMO

Classes: Ladies A

This week, we feature #425 Amelia Matchett from Sarnia, Ontario. | Bigwave 2016 photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My dad rode/raced when I was younger and got my brother and I each a PW50.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I think that financially we have less support than the men, however, this seems to be changing for the better in the past couple years. Another obstacle is the fact that there are so few of us. With so few females in the sport, we have less competition. Racing against 3 other girls compared to racing 39 other racers makes for a big difference and a big adjustment. With only a few girls on the gate, by the end of the moto we are usually pretty spread out and all kind of riding alone, which has a much different feel than battling and racing right beside other people. I also think we tend to get underestimated.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl’ or a ‘tom boy?’

I think I had a bit of both in me, but definitely more of a ‘tom boy.’

Who is your all time favourite rider?

Chad Reed for sure … (Super sad it’s his last year)

What is your favourite track and why?

I love the sand, so I’d have to say Gopher Dunes.

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

The Deschambault National is probably my favourite event. The track is sandy, which I love, and a good challenge. There’s usually a pretty good turnout of female racers and I love racing the amateur class all week and then finishing off with the Women’s Pro National. Going from racing all day, to swimming and cliff jumping with everyone is definitely the highlight. Plus, there’s nothing better than spending nearly a week straight at the track.

She’s in her 4th year at the University of Windsor. | Bigwave 2016 photo

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

On the track, I’d say Estrella Cemovic has been an inspiration to be around. After the biggest setback imaginable, she’s pushed through a lot to accomplish so many things and even get back on the bike. It’s a reminder that things don’t always go our way but with hard work and passion we can still accomplish a lot and be happy.

Off the track, my mom is someone I strive to be like. She does anything and everything for the people she loves and I’m lucky to have that kind of support. She’s an incredibly hard working person and it motivates me to work hard in school and in everything I do.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier than male racers. Why do you think that is?

It seems like some girls just grow out of it, and since there’s already so few females in the sport, it’s more noticeable that they’ve stopped coming to the track. Having kids also seems to stop females from racing, or at least allows them to do it a lot less.

Tell us about your 2019 race season and what your plans are for 2020.

In 2019, I was finishing my co-op placements for school so I didn’t get much racing in. I did some TVR and Moto Cups, as well as the Gopher and Sand Del Lee Nationals. I didn’t really have any goals in 2019 except to have fun.

2020 is going to be fun. The plan is to do the West Coast for Women’s Nationals. It’ll be a new experience because I’ll be racing without either parent for the first time, but I am so excited for the opportunity to race all new tracks and travel with my best friend, Mikaila Beach.

Amelia’s favourite race of the year is Deschambault. | Jeff Whaling photo

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishments to date would definitely be everything I’ve accomplished in university so far. Other than that, my mom and I travelled the East coast for the Triple Crown nationals in 2018, which was my first time racing without my dad. I didn’t have much seat time, I had a lot more to do and think about without my dad there, my mom killed the mechanic role on her first try, and I didn’t hurt myself, so I’d say that’s a mentionable accomplishment.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

After going from a lifestyle where I was able to train on and off the bike all the time to a lifestyle where on the bike training is rare, I had to learn to accept change. I had to learn how to be okay with only racing on the weekends and not getting the results I knew I was capable of. I can still put in the work off the bike, so that’s what I focus on.

It taught me that you just have to give it your best and be okay with the results knowing that you gave it your all. It’s taught me to find the good in things.

I race motocross because it’s so much fun. The past couple seasons have had to just be about having fun and I had to learn to focus on and accept that.

The aspiring Physiotherapist will be competing in the Women’s West MX Nationals in 2020. | Jeff Whaling photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I will probably (hopefully) have completed my Masters in Physiotherapy and be working as a physiotherapist. I have no idea where I’ll be, because I don’t know where I will end up for school (maybe/hopefully out East??). Of course, I’ll still be riding and racing whenever I can!

Who would you like to thank?

My mom and dad have supported me through everything, racing, school, and life, and I most definitely wouldn’t be where I am without them. As I get older, I realize how precious time is and I’m thankful they’ve spent so much of it with me at the track or on the way to/from the track. WCK Honda and Todd Kendel has been a long-time supporter. Also, Colton Facciotti at Superior Suspension Settings for re-doing my suspension for the 2020 season. And I can’t forget my roommate, Paige, for pushing me in the gym and in school, and for struggling through life with me.