Out of the Blue | #670 Taylor Grills | Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | #670 Taylor Grills | Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s

Name: Taylor Grills

Date of Birth: April 7, 1999

Hometown: I grew up in Blackstock, Ontario, but just moved to Grand Bend, Ontario

School/Grade or Occupation: Early Childhood Educator

Race Number: 670

Bike: KTM 250SXF

Race Club: AMO, MMRS, Jetwerx Rockstar Triple Crown

Classes: Ladies A

This week, we feature #670 Taylor Grills who now calls Grand Bend, Ontario, home. | Summer Denzler photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

I got into the sport of motocross from my dad. He raced as a child and wanted to share this awesome sport with his children. When I was 5 years old, he got me a Honda 50. I rode at the cottage a lot and then met one of my great friends, Gemma Pope. When I saw how much she loved riding it made me want to take it to the next level and I’ve been racing ever since!

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I am a strong believer that anything a boy can do I can do, too! In motocross it is hard as there are more males than females, but I think as our sport keeps growing the opportunities for women will also keep growing.

Tell us a little about the journey you have recently started?

In the past two months I have tried something that is totally out of my comfort zone! I decided I wanted to start sharing more of my life over social media in the platforms of Instagram and YouTube. With my Instagram I have been sharing my love for fitness. With my YouTube I have been documenting different things in my life from a fitness, motocross and a lifestyle point of view. It was been so fun to share and see all of the people who are supporting me! My reason behind this was to use my knowledge and experience to help people!

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl’ or a ‘tomboy?’

I think I was a mix of both! I would love to be outdoors and be active, but I would also love to get dressed up and go get my nails done. It was the best of both worlds!

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

My all-time favourite rider would have to be my boyfriend, Duncan MacLeod. He will never lose his love for riding no matter what he goes through and always works as hard as he can to keep racing. I am very inspired by him!

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Motocross Deschambault. I love the elevation change and when you’re going up and down the hills. I find I always leave this track with a big smile on my face.

My all-time favourite rider would have to be my boyfriend, Duncan MacLeod. He will never lose his love for riding no matter what he goes through and always works as hard as he can to keep racing. I am very inspired by him! | Summer Denzler photo

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

I look forward to the Women’s Nationals! I love racing the Women’s Nationals as it is almost always a full gate. It is so fun competing against so many amazing women.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My hero on and off the track has been my dad. He gave me the opportunity to pursue my passion and always had my back no matter what.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier than male racers. Why do you think that is?

I think most females leave the sport before the men do because of support. The men have a chance to make racing motocross their career where the females don’t.

Follow Taylor on Instagram and subscribe to her YouTube channel. | Bigwave 2018 photo

Tell us about your 2019 race season and what your plans are for 2020.

I didn’t race much in 2019 as I was letting my elbow heal from an injury I got in 2018. I have taken this time to work hard in the gym and plan on getting back to it this year and racing the Eastern Women’s National Series!

What is it like having a boyfriend who also races?

It is so fun having a boyfriend that also races! We get to share this passion we both have with each other. Motocross has given Duncan and me so many memories that will last a lifetime.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishments to date would be in 2017 when I finished 4th at the MMRS Madoc National in Ladies A and when I finished in the top 10 in the mud moto at the Women’s National at Deschambault.

Watch for Taylor, Duncan, and Cali in 2020! | Duncan MacLeod photo

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson that motocross has taught me is hard work will pay off. Motocross showed me that you need to work hard to be successful and I have implemented this into my daily life.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

This is a scary question. Haha! I hope in 5 years I am still living my best life with Duncan and our dog, Cali, riding dirt bikes!

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my boyfriend, Duncan, for everything he does and continues to do for me, my parents for the support they give me, and Allmax Nutrition for providing me with the best supplements in the industry!