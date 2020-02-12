Out of the Blue | Abbie Jackson | Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s

Name: Abbie Jackson

Date of Birth: April 29, 1999

Hometown: Stittsville, Ontario

School/Grade or Occupation: Physiotherapy Assistant

Race Number: 49

Bike: CRF 250R

Race Club(s): MX101, OVS, MMRS

Class(es): Ladies, Beginner

This week we feature #49 Abbie Jackson from Stittsville, Ontario. | Moto Focus photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My dad. As a kid I was always out in the garage working on something with him and I took particular interest in bikes.

How long have you been involved in the sport?

I have been riding bikes since I was about 11, so 9 years now.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I feel like there is a lot less competition racing against only ladies and the racers are a lot more spaced out on the track. Sometimes it’s nice to have someone to battle with but often there are less than 10 ladies on the track at once.

Who is your all time favourite rider?

My all time favourite rider is Christian Craig. Although he seems to be always injured, he has such a positive attitude no matter how he does in the race and I love how he includes his family in his racing life.

Last year, Abbie was in school, so this year she hopes to find more time for riding and racing. | Chag Racing photo

What is your favourite track/ kind of dirt to ride on and why?

My favourite track is Sand Del Lee. That’s the track where I first learned how to ride and I always have fun when I’m riding there.

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

I look forward to the Sand Del Lee national. I love watching the pros race and then getting to race on amateur day when everything is still set up.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My heroes are equally my mom, dad, and grandma. Without them I would never have had the opportunity to start racing and they always support me no matter what.

Abbie has been riding for 9 years. | Chag Racing photo

Did you achieve the goals you set for the 2019 race season? What are your plans for 2020?

I was going to school last year so I didn’t really have any goals other than to just race when I could and have fun. In 2020 I’d like to go to more races and just make more time for riding.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishments to date are winning the Ladies B class and being able to buy myself a new bike.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson I have learned through racing is that hard work and dedication really does pay off.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Of course!

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I’d like to have my own house, a full time job and still be able to make time for racing.

Who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank FXR racing, Ryno Power, MX101, my parents and grandma, my brother for letting me drag him to the races, and everyone else that makes racing possible!