Out of the Blue | Ali Mark | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Ali Mark

Date of Birth: April 5, 2000

Hometown: Beaverton, ON

School and Grade or Occupation: First year at Sir Sandford Fleming College for Ecosystem Management

Number: 475

Bike: YZ125

Race Club: OCMC (Oshawa Competition Motorcycle Club), Burnt River Race Series, MRC

Class: Ladies A

Who got you get started in racing?

It was family friends who got me into racing. I finally convinced my mom to let me get my first bike back in 2015, I realized how much I liked it. After two months of having my first bike I was out on the track at OCMC and upgraded to a CRF150R.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl’ or a ‘tomboy?’

As a little girl I was definitely a tomboy! Always out playing in the mud with the four-wheelers around the farm. I also spent most of my days with my horses, riding around bareback with no shoes on! I spent as much time as possible outside!

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in Moto?

There are many girls that have paved the way for other ladies but Ashley Fiolek I feel has made other girls be successful in Moto because of how determined she is. I feel the girls will work their hardest and become as fast as they can be within their abilities.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

As a female racer, I feel we are doubted with our skill levels. I feel like sometimes the males figure they can beat us no problem but really we are all the same out there with helmets and bikes on the same tracks!

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I would say I like racing against girls better because they aren’t as crazy as the boys can be. But I would not turn down a race with the boys! Always a good time racing with them!

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

A racer that I would look up to would be JR Wazny because he is always giving me tips on how to get my starts better and how to improve my riding. He is always encouraging me to do better!

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

My “can’t miss” race would be the Tuesday night races with OCMC! You make so many friends and everyone is so supportive and always lends a helping hand when needed! It a great local race group and fun to race during the week!

Who is your hero?

Anyone who tries their hardest is my hero.

What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

My plans and goals for the 2019 season are attending more of the Rockstar Triple Crown races, racing with OCMC, and going to attend a few MMRS races as well as BRMX races.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishments to date would include getting second place overall at both at OCMC and BRMX in Ladies A. Also, attending my first Rockstar Triple Crown Supercross race in Hamilton, ON, getting fourth place in the main event.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

I think the biggest lesson that motocross has taught me is you really have to work towards your goals, it does not come easy.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

I feel female races leave the sport earlier than male racers because they start expanding their family and need to care for the young ones coming into the world.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I think that it could be possible to see a female Supercross champion. With all the women that are racing now, there is a good chance that it could happen one day!

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

If I ever have children, they would definitely have bikes and race if it was in their interest!

Who do you want to thank?

I would like to thank FXR racing, Atlas racing, and all my friends and family who support me!