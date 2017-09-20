Out of the Blue | Amber Giroux | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Amber Rae Giroux

Birthday: December 25, 1986

Hometown: Yorkton, Saskatchewan (Technically Sylvan Lake, Alberta, now)

Occupation: Sales Department at Rainy Creek Powersports – Polaris and Husqvarna Dealership in Eckville, Alberta

Number: 61

Bike: 2016 Husqvarna TE 250

Race Club: Rocky Motorcycle Club / CMA Second Gear Club

Classes: Adult A (men’s Intermediate/Advanced)

How did you get started in racing?

Dad has been involved from my knowledge since 1976, grew up around bikes every weekend and during the weeks in the summer with dad. I realized sitting on the side lines just watching wasn’t good enough for me. Myself and sister Denaye (Arnett) started riding at the same time on a PW 50 with training wheels at the ages of 5 and 3.



As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like off-road/motocross?

I knew it was definitely going to be a huge part of my life, but to the extent it has taken me has definitely blown my mind! When you have the drive to do something in life, dedication and hard work will always get you there. Being 100% involved in motocross growing, it up was a big game changer when I stepped into the off-road world. I had some basics down, but pretty much had to start from the back of the pack again and work my way up and it is definitely paying off. It is all about the seat time!



Do you think off-road/motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

Not necessarily. You, as a female, need to think and ride like a guy. If you want to get good on a bike, you go out and you ride with the boys. My who life growing up I always made sure to ride both classes in motocross – ladies and one guys class. You need to be beat to give you something to push towards. Off-road, same thing. I got completely thrown in the deep end and started riding with my old mechanic Bubba (Derek Coffey) and he sure treated me like one of the guys. Always gave me a “see you at the top!” and let me struggle to push myself on my own. But, one thing was for sure, he was always there for me with motivation and gave me the confidence that I had what it takes.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Rambo! (Kevin Arthur) – Local Pro Off Road rider. If you don’t know Rambo yet, you’ve got to get the chance to ride with this guy! He’s now over the hill and still hands it to the younger up and coming fast riders out in the bush. If there is a trail and you look off to the side, there you will find Rambo smashing his own way through the trees making new lines. Always has such a positive attitude and still at his age pushing to be the best rider that he can be!



Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

I believe all of the women riders out there, as a whole, who have achieved their goals or who are showing great strengths in trying to reach them are the ones who have paved the way. There are so many that have made huge impacts in either the motocross or the off-road worlds that deserve recognition for their accomplishments.



What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Jared Stock. I have never seen a rider be so confident in their plan and how they will execute it to become a better rider. Always striving to push that fine line a little further every time, and not once since I have known the guy have I ever seen him thrown in the towel. Such a positive role model for anyone in this sport, and have had some of the greatest times riding and training with this guy!

What is your favourite track or event and why?

Motocross = Walton TransCan. This event used to be my all-time favourite to attend back when I was involved with motocross. This event brought all of my friends that I had made across the country together all at one place, during one week! It was also amazing being able to watch the up and coming stars of the sport trying to make their mark in the 65cc and 85cc classes.

Off Road = Any and all of them! The joys of off-road events is you never get to pre-ride the course and it is such a thrill going out during race day and being put to the challenge of the crazy obstacles that may lay ahead that the spectators will never get the chance to see. When you complete a course it is so self-rewarding when you cross that finish line and tell yourself that you just went through that hell hole and made it out alive!

Who is your hero?

My mom and dad. Those were the two that kept me going, to strive to be a better me. Not once had they ever pushed me with racing, but always encouraged me to always finish the race no matter how I finished. They made it very clear that we do this sport for the fun of it, and did not always have to come out on top.



What were your goals for this season?

Having a healthy riding season, and still working on my wheelies!



What are your biggest accomplishments?

A second overall at Walton TransCan, getting to stand on the podium with my sister Denaye at one of the Motocross Edmonton Women’s Nationals, riding with Team Canada in 2012 over in Germany for the Red Bull ISDE (International Six Days Enduro), making it to the Adult A class in our local club series.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

Socializing, for sure! This sport has taken me so many places in the world that I have had the great opportunity to meet people from all over. Riding dirt bikes and knowing the people that are involved is like having a family away from home. Getting the chance to catch up at events is by far my most enjoyed moments of this two wheeled sport and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Sure, the racing is a great time as well, too, but the people you meet have always made a bigger impact on why I am still involved in this sport.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I enjoy adventures, anything that is out of the norm I am just about game for. Boating, hiking, fishing, riding in the Polaris RZR, Snowbiking, relaxing, getting time in with old friends, movies, joined ladies basketball and volleyball teams last season, love trying new restaurants. A person needs to realize that life isn’t just about racing, you need to take time for yourself throughout the year to do other things that also make you happy.



Is it important to have an off-road/motocross racer as a boyfriend/husband, or just a bonus?

I would say it is definitely a bonus for sure, but even if they don’t they can be a huge support even from the side lines. So long as your significant other stands behind you and your goals, I would say that is more than enough to have a strong relationship.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

I know for sure, whether boy or girl, I would hope they would like to keep the passion of two wheels going!

Who do you want to thank?

Mom and Dad for raising me into the greatest sport ever, Rainy Creek Powersports, Sosa Original Graphics (Steve Sosa is the bomb!), G-force Signs & Graphics Inc (Cory Fox), Gamma Powersports, Fly Racing, Dragon, Maverick Distributing (PXR – Plentytech Moto X bars), Mesa Mechanical Inc., and anyone else who has pushed me along the way to keep striving to reach my goals!