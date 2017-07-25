Out of the Blue | Andréanne Blake-Lainesse | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: ​Andréanne Blake-Lainesse

Birthday: ​20/04/1994

Hometown: ​Victoriaville (QC, CA)

Occupation: ​Paralegal

Number: 120

Bike: 2014 Kawasaki KX100

How did you get started in racing?

I’m not into racing, but I started to ride in 2015 because of my boyfriend who pushed me into that old dream I had since I was a little girl.

As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

I always wish I had. My dad took me to racing events every summer since I was 5 and power sports have always been a part of me.

Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

Yes. I think it’s harder for women to be seen by sponsors and to live from their passion like men can do. I wish someday, women’s classes will be has full as the men’s ones.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Ryan Dungey, obviously! His constancy is impressive; he’s a humble guy doing what he loves the most. Listening to him in interview is inspiring.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

I like to look up to Kaven Benoit’s races results. He’s from a little village near my hometown and it’s nice to have someone like him representing the province of Québec, even if he’s injured right now.

What is your favourite track and why?

My boyfriend’s friend has a private track which is awesome. It’s a hard track, but I can improve myself every time we go.

Who is your hero?

It may sound cheesy, but my dad is my ultimate hero. He’s always there for me and each time I’m having trouble, he finds the perfect solution to help.

What are your goals for this season?

Have fun and improve myself!

What are your biggest accomplishments?

My biggest accomplishment is when I bought my first bike ever. It was the most stressful yet awesome day!

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

The smell of gas, the sound of the bikes on the gate, the sand and mud. I guess this is what paradise looks like.

What do you like to do when you aren’t riding?

I love taking time for myself at home with my lovely cat and boyfriend.

Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/husband, or just a bonus?

What is important for me is that he loves motors, in any way. The fact that he rides a dirt bike is just a little extra!

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

I hope if I ever have children, they’ll love that sport as much as my boyfriend and I do!

Who do you want to thank?

My boyfriend, for being the best mechanic EVER. He’s also my partner in crime and one the most encouraging and loving people I know. Thank you for every time you pushed me to get out of my comfort zone.