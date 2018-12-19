Out of the Blue | Andrée Laporte | Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Andrée Laporte | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Andrée Laporte

Date of Birth: September 15th, 1988

Hometown: McMasterville, QC

School and Grade or Occupation: Export Agent

Number: 510

Bike: Started 2018 with a Kawasaki KLX 140L 2010 but just bought a Kawasaki KX100 2011

Race Club: FMSQ

Class: Lady, Beginner B

Who got you get started in racing?

My boyfriend. He convinced me to get on a bike and didn’t take me much time to get the sting.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl’ or a ‘tomboy?’

Always been more Tomboy.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto?

I don’t really know the names yet, but all the girls I’m looking at in the FMSQ are bringing inspiration for me personally.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

No! I think girls can do anything that boys can.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

Girls! I think it’s more friendly and a little less aggressive.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

I really like Karine Belisle who rides as a pro girls in the FMSQ. She just inspired me this year and showed that we can do anything with determination.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

My boyfriend! I train a lot with him and he’s teaching me everything he can. I don’t know the sport that much yet and went for my first Supercross this year in Montreal but really liked Malcolm Stewart.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

Well, I just started racing this year, got up on a bike for the first time in May, never done that before, and did my first race in June. I really love Ste-Veronique but would like to try X-Tring next year.

Who is your hero?

Definitely, my parents, for everything they’ve done for me in the past few years with my kids and my house.

What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

Like every race I did, I’ve got little goals, like don’t fall and try to bring back at least a top 5. Didn’t work out this year but I’ll do better in the new year. I would like to train as much as possible to keep getting more confident and better.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Just to get on a bike. I’ve always wanted to try, but I was scared. Now, I changed my bike for a 2-stoke just for more power (Laughs).

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

One day, one of my friends told me it’s not the lane everybody takes that is the better. I try to keep this in mind, even in my everyday life. Not because everyone’s going right or left that you need to pick the same way.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

May be because of the family thing — getting pregnant and taking care of the kids. But I did it the other way, kids first and started dirt biking for my 30’s.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I would love to! I’m more into Endurocross but would like to see more girls in Supercross, definitely.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

I have 3 sons and my boyfriend has a daughter. We bought a PW50 for the oldest one (he’s now 6) and all of them want to ride. If they do then go ahead and have fun!

Who do you want to thank?

I want to thank my boyfriend, for getting me into this, my friend Julie, who pushed me to race with her, everyone who encourages us while we are racing. I’ll be looking forward for sponsor maybe in 2020 (Winks).