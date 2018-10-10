Out of the Blue | Autumn Purdy | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Autumn Purdy

Date of Birth: Dec 1,1993

Hometown: Bobcaygeon, Ontario

School and Grade or Occupation: Bark Lake Leadership and Conference Center

Number: 78

Bike: 2006 250SX, 2002 125SX

Race Club: N/A

Class: N/A

Who got you get started in racing?

Having mutual friends who owned dirt bikes led me to finally try riding. Once I did, I had an absolute blast and decided to buy my own.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl’ or a ‘tomboy?’

I was raised in a family of outdoorsmen and avid anglers and hunters. I would fall into a happy medium; climbing into tree stands and painting my nails.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto?

“Megs Brapp” Megan Griffiths is an absolute rock star. She has been a role model for me and thousands of female riders worldwide.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

Attendance. Watching talented female riders come out with a win is amazing, but because that win was by default it takes away from the hard work they put in to be there and ride at their best.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

Learning to ride I was surrounded by the boys. I’m thankful I had them to coach me and bring me along, but when more of my close girl friends picked up riding it was a blast to pass on what I had learned to them. Seeing them progress each ride is fantastic.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Megan Griffiths hands down is my favourite rider. I was lucky to attend one of her 2018 clinics, and even through the humiliating crashes, she was so upbeat and positive. I learned so much from her. The wipeouts were worth it to hear her call me a straight savage. Life=made.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

Having moved into Corduroy Enduro territory, I am able to ride endless trails starting from my very own backyard. Attending and completing this race one day is a goal of mine. I am truly blessed to be living and riding in some of Canada’s best terrain.

Who is your hero?

Hero can mean so many things. There are many riders who I look up to, but the one I appreciate the most is my biggest supporter. My mechanic, my right hand, and the one who lends me a bike or two when I cant afford my own. All I can say is having a man who pushes you to ride harder, then fixes the bike with no complaints when you crash, is a hero in my eyes.

What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

Having access to any riders dream terrain has been super beneficial. In 2019, I plan to take everything I’ve learned riding in the past two years to an official lineup. Being 24 and having been riding for a couple years, I feel it’s time to sign up for my first race. I strive to ride for fun and not for any trophy or recognition, but as I get older I’d like to look back and say I tried and did my best riding alongside other talented riders.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Every time I ride is an accomplishment to me. Knowing I pass a certain section thinking, “It’s too hard for me” and turning around and riding through it is rewarding enough.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

Motocross has taught me that you’re not going to improve overnight. You need to put in the effort, be brave and go for it. You cant live being afraid to fail.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

I think that is because we grow and learn that although we love motocross, our life goals can change. Maybe for some, passing on the love of motocross to our next generation becomes the main focus.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Absolutely. There is no reason why a female rider can’t be a Supercross champion.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

There is a huge possibility. If I ever have children they will ride. We live in such an amazing area where is fun and always accessible. If my children choose to ride it will be from their own interest, I won’t push them into riding. I had a late start, and wish I had started riding sooner, but will let my kids go in whichever direction they choose.

Who do you want to thank?

I want to thank Direct Motocross for taking an interest in female riders of all levels, no matter how big or small. And a shout out out FXR Racing for supporting many riders like myself.