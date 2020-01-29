Out of the Blue | Rebecca McIntyre | Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Rebecca McIntyre | Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s

Name: Rebecca McIntyre

Date of Birth: February 4th, 1996

Hometown: High River, Alberta

School/Grade or Occupation: Nurse

Race Number: 44

Bike: Husqvarna FC 250

Race Club: Wild Rose and MRC

Classes: Ladies and 250 Beginner

This week we feature Rebecca McIntyre from High River, Alberta. | Eden Schell photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

Marissa Monk. She definitely encouraged me to get out and do my first race with her. Everyone was so supportive and had such a positive vibe. Then my passion just fuelled from there!

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep busy?

If I’m not chilling with my doggos or working I love anything adventurous, like hiking or camping.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I would say the guys definitely have the sport dominated. That being said, in the past few years I have seen Women’s Moto grow so substantially, it’s incredible. I envision some big things coming for Ladies Moto. I feel like we could use some more ladies classes, to spread out experience levels and help ladies who are newer to riding feel more comfortable to get out and race!

Who is your all time favourite rider?

That’s a tough one…As a female rider I would say my favourite would be Vicki Golden. I just love everything that girl is about, she’s passionate, motivated, and man does she have talent. She has worked so hard to be where she is now and continues to show so much grit, despite what she has been through. She has made a huge impact on paving the road for female riders and I definitely look up to that!

What is your favourite track and why?

Wild Rose, my home track! The team does such an awesome job at keeping the track maintained. They change the track layout up and it’s just so fun to ride for any skill level!

“You know when you get in your head about something and then you overcome it and you are just like so pumped on life. I was so excited I screamed in excitement for one lap around the track.” | JC Photography photo

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

Any Surfin Berms event. I get serious FOMO when I miss one. I honestly can’t wipe the smile of my face when I’m there. I’m surrounded by such encouraging, inspirational and talented women who all have a passion for the same thing. Can’t ask for much more.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My boyfriend, Brady. He has helped me grow as a rider and as a person so much, from helping me with riding techniques to being my positivity and support on and off the track. He is so talented on a bike and it really helped me learn a lot about riding. He also helps teach me how to maintain my bike. He is a real gem!

Tell us about your 2019 race season and what your plans are for 2020.

My 2019 race season was so much fun. I came back from a crash that was really mentally and physically challenging for me. I knew it was going to be hard, but I really learned how much heart I have for this sport and that the camaraderie in our community is overwhelming. There was so many people that helped me get back to my groove and picked me up when I was feeling down. I feel I grew a lot as a rider and I’m really excited about the future. I’m stoked to ride as many races as I can — get that seat time. Hopefully go to Babes in the Dirt and do some or all of the women’s nationals….and have a lot of fun, of course.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I hit a jump I was really in my head about. You know when you get in your head about something and then you overcome it and you are just like so pumped on life. I was so excited I screamed in excitement for one lap around the track. I obviously have lots more dreams and goals but that one was really exciting for me.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

I feel like motocross / off road teaches you a lot about how your emotions can affect your performance. You are the only one in control of you and your bike out there, and if you go out there with a negative attitude it’s really gonna affect your racing. It makes you learn that you are in control of your emotions on and off a bike. It’s more mental than you think!

Watch for Rebecca in 2020 as she hopes to race the Women’s National series. | BE ROB photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

That’s a hard one. I am not much of a person to think into the future…but maybe move somewhere a bit warmer and then I can ride more. I would also love to help out younger riders at the track in anyway I can! I just want to inspire more people to ride. Essentially, I just would like to be doing whatever makes me happy!

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank everyone that’s supported me with my passion for dirt biking. That list is very long. lol. I’d like to thank BFR racing team for all the support and swag! And last but not least, the ladies in this community. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all you do building this community and for making it so fun and supportive. A big shout out to Danika White. That girl is incredible, on and off a bike. She does so much for the moto community and it definitely doesn’t go unnoticed.