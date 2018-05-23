Out of the Blue | Beth Lischynski | Presented by Scrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Beth Lischynski

Date of Birth: May 18, 1992

Hometown: Oxbow, SK

School and Grade or Occupation: 2009 Graduate of Oxbow Prairie Heights School. After high school completed Canadian Accredited Insurance Broker Course (CAIB), Insurance Broker at Oxbow Agencies Ltd. since September of 2008

Number: #3

Bike: 2014 YZ250F

Race Club: SVMX

Class: Ladies

Who got you get started in racing?

Dyllan (my husband).

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

Definitely not a girly girl. Any Barbie I had my brother and I chopped all the hair off, and ripped all the limbs off.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with, that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

Height. I have yet to meet a tall female motocross racer. Men are naturally taller than women, and just this past weekend at the races in Oxbow, 1/2 the women’s class had starting blocks.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

Only ever raced against other girls.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Kiana Clay. Anything you set your mind to, you can accomplish!

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Chad Reed has been one of Dyllan’s favourite riders since day 1 and when we were able to meet him at MEC 4 years ago, and to see him still put so much effort into his wife and children, while still doing what he loves most, motocross!

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

I really enjoy riding/racing Oxbow track, but as far as BIG events, we have attend 2 different Monster Energy Cup Events in Vegas in the last 5 years, and we just can’t seem to get enough!

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

Goals are to not stall coming out of the gates or in the “W” at Oxbow during any race! Would like a top 5 finish in ladies overall.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Getting 5th place in my first ever race last year!

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

Just because Dyllan can do it, doesn’t mean I should even attempt it.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

Typically, it’s females who want a family before males, and in most cases it’s the female who keeps things running smoothly at home whether it be running children to their events, or normal day to day “adult” duties.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

No, most men have 0 fear and I have yet to meet any women with absolutely no fear.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

Yes, I don’t think they will really have a choice. I feel the environment you grow up in is highly influential on how you will be as a child growing up. With Dyllan and I both riding, they will be exposed to the dirt bike world growing up.

Who do you want to thank?

My husband Dyllan, my parents, Howard & Doreen, my in-laws, Chris & Denise, as well as family and friends who come to watch practice and races!