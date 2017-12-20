Out of the Blue | Brittany Gagne | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Brittany Gagne

Birthday: 7/7/93

Hometown: Dummer, NH

Number: 265

Bike: Yamaha YZ250f

Race Club: none

Classes: Women’s Pro, 250 Amateur, Open Amateur

Direct Motocross: Who got you get started in racing?

Brittany Gagne: My dad raced when he was younger and when my brother was 3 they got him a dirt bike. My mom said if he could ride and race then I could try it, so they got me a bike and it’s been a love of mine ever since.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl, or a ‘tomboy?’

Definitely a tomboy. I was always playing in the dirt or on the farm with the animals. I’ve always liked playing in the mud.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport.

I think there are all kinds of women that have made the sport what it is, unfortunately, the numbers of female racers seems to be less now than when I started racing WMX Pro in the states and did my first race in Canada in 2008.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

I think for both male and female there are many obstacles. But I also think that speed, style and control on a bike come easier for some, male or female, than others. Some are naturally talented while others have to work for every second for speed.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

Oooh, tricky. I think racing with the boys has made me a better, more aggressive rider. But I’ve also had a few situations where a guy or even his parents aren’t happy when ‘the girl’ finishes better than them. I’d have to say it’s 50/50, depends on the race.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

I think Vicky Golden is pretty bad ass. She just always seems like she is having fun and loves being on a bike. I also think it’s cool she has qualified for some SX at the men’s Pro level.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

My brother, Lane. Even though he is younger than me, I’ve always looked up to him. He has a lot of natural talent on a bike and has a finesse when he rides that make him very enjoyable to watch. Maybe I am biased but I’d rather watch him ride than any big name Pro.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

MX207 in Lyman, Maine, holds a few pretty awesome events throughout the summer. I always try to make it to at least one. Unfortunately, one of their bigger races, The Maine State Championship, usually falls on the same weekend as one of the Canadian East Rounds.

Who is your hero?

My dad. He has always been hardworking and one of those people that doesn’t stop when he’s tired, he stops when he’s done doing whatever it is he’s doing. He has taught me so much about not only motocross but life as well. He always makes sure my brother and I have what we need and need for racing; he goes above and beyond for us. He would give the shirt off his back and help just about anyone he can. I can’t count the times he’s driven through the night to get us to races or drove 12+ hours home from a race, slept for 3 hours and got up and put in a 12-hour or more work day.

We have made many memories as a family, racing motocross. Memories I will hold with me for life and that I am grateful for and it all started with him and his love for dirt bikes. I am grateful that he passed his love for motocross down to me. But most of all he believes in me, supports me and loves unconditionally and out of everything he does and continues to do, that to me means the most.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

Plans?! Good question (Laughs). I don’t have any really. It’s all up in the air right now. I just hope that wherever I’ll be, I’ll be on a dirt bike. As for Goals, I just strive to be a more consistent, smoother, faster rider and continue to have fun.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Do I need to answer this?! (Laughs) 2016 RJ’s moto 2. Even though on paper I didn’t win, it was a personal victory, even with the injury.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

I’ve learned a lot about life from racing. I think that’s one thing of many that I love about motocross. I think the first thing that comes to mind is, if you want it you have to work for it. With moto or life, you have to work hard to be successful and you can’t get mad when you don’t do well if you haven’t put in the work to do so. Oh, and the ground doesn’t care about you. (Laughs)

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers, why do you think that is?

I might have a little bit of a negative response to this, but i think it’s because there are more opportunities and more room for growth for male racers that are at a high level. I feel sometimes women racers get discouraged.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I like to think anything is possible and it would be awesome to see that.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

Big word there, IF.. sorry Mom. (Laughs) Not sure I want kids but if I did have kids they would without a doubt be motocross racers.

Who do you want to thank?

First and foremost my mom, dad, my brother for everything they have done and continue to do for me and with me. Without them, nothing would be possible. I am so blessed and grateful to have them in my life. My grandparents for always supporting me and helping me. Also, I’d like to thank my boyfriend, Brad, who has helped me and supported me so much in the past year. Many things wouldn’t have been possible without him this year, and even with his busy life he makes it to every race he can. When my dad can’t make it, or we are in Arizona racing, he is my mechanic and helps me every way he can. I am beyond blessed to have those people in my corner and I am grateful to have all the great sponsors I have as well. Thanks to: ODI, FMF, 6D Helmets, Deft Family, Leatt, Works Connection, MotoTape, 139 Designs, Dunlop Tires, Factory Connection, RynoPower, Hammerhead Designs, Scott Goggles, Troy Lee Designs, Mobius, Fuel Clothing, Gaerne, Twin Air, Gagne & Sons Logging, Pat Gagne Logging, Tigercat, and Southlake Trucking INC.