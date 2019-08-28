Out of the Blue | Brittany Legarde | Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Brittany Legarde | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Brittany Legarde

Date of Birth: October 7th, 1990

Hometown: Prince George, BC

School and Grade or Occupation: Automotive Service Technician Apprentice & Parts Counter

Number: 422

Bike: 2018 KTM SXF450

Race Club: MCQMX

Class: Ladies & Open Beginner

This week we feature #422 Brittany Legarde from Prince George, BC. | Photo supplied

Who got you get started in racing?

I always loved riding and over time gradually transitioned to the track where I found my passion and some incredible friends, including one of my best, Robyn O’Donnell, who has stood by me through it all, including every wipe out, and doubled me after my knee surgery last summer.



As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

Most certainly a Tomboy. I’m the youngest in my family and was raised with all boys, so there was no surprise I was more comfortable in dirt than dresses.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in Moto or Off Road?

There are certainly a ton of ladies who put everything they have into this sport and those who compete in it, but I don’t think I could single one rider in particular because each rider brings something new that helps pave the way for the next girl!



As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

The struggles women face that men don’t often face in this sport is the gear! haha Finding proper fitting women’s gear is tough.

Brittany’s little guy, Carter Marshall, is also a racer. | Photo supplied

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I love the dynamics lining up with ladies. They’re supportive and always willing to offer support and helpful tips while keeping it competitive.



Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Robyn O’Donnell- I watch this girl ride her heart out, always looking ahead at the next goal. She’s passionate and always there for our moto families and community.



Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Trevor Patenaude and his little tribe of riders! They bring so much to the moto community and its families and are so supportive!

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

Unfortunately, Terrace didn’t host races this year — beautiful track! It reminds me of the BCR dirt.

Who is your hero?

You mean heroes! My mom and my dad who have supported me along the way. My mom keeps me balanced and motivated and my dad pushes me to get back up. I’ll never forget calling my dad from the hospital crying when I couldn’t finish my race and him assuring me it was OK that I was doing something great.



What were your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

After a double knee surgery last August, this season has been about focusing on finding my feet again and building my confidence.



What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Getting back on my bike this season after suffering a knee injury last June.

What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing /Off Road has taught you so far?

Determination. This is a sport that requires you to overcome fears while chasing passion and it takes determination to keep moving forward.

Brittany is optimistic about the future of women’s moto, saying, “The sport is evolving, welcoming more female riders to the stage.” | Photo supplied

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

I think because it becomes less competitive the older we get, in a way.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Absolutely! The sport is evolving, welcoming more female riders to the stage.



If you ever have children, will they be Off Road or Motocross racers ?

I am a mom to a little racer, Carter Marshall #422.



Who do you want to thank?

My family for always supporting me and my sponsors for always backing me, and my son for continuing to push me!

