Out of the Blue | Brittany Manzer | Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Brittany Manzer | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Brittany Manzer

Date of Birth: July 23, 1991

Hometown: Nova Scotia

School and Grade or Occupation: Peace Officer

Number: 26

Bike: CRF250R

Race Club: Peace Motocross Association

Class: Ladies & MX2 Novice

Who got you get started in racing?

Myself

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl’ or a ‘tomboy?’

Always have been a tomboy but looked like a ‘girly girl.’

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto?

Not a specific female. All females in general that raced inspired me.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

The mechanical side of working on the bike I would say is an obstacle for most women.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

Boys 100%. Girls are too much drama.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

I did always look up to Heidi Cooke growing up on the east coast.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Ken Roczen for not giving up and the amount of injuries he has sustained and willing to help other’s get over the fear of getting hurt. Christian Craig for devoting his life to motocross but also his family. Seeing his passion for motocross when I met him.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

Home track race which is Grande Prairie, AB for me.

Who is your hero?

My dad. He has inspired me to put my heart in everything I have done in life, and my greatest supporter.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

Employ all my knowledge and training that I learned this year in California to this year’s race season.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Carrying the passion for motocross from my brother racing during our childhood in Nova Scotia, and started racing by myself here in Grande Prairie.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

Don’t give up. Keep pushing yourself.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

Probably to start a family or injuries.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I do not think so. I would like to see a female Supercross class.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

It would be the only reason why I would ever want children.

Who do you want to thank?

My friend’s for the support the last 5 years, all the ones that have came to my races and helped me on race days. Cannot thank you guy’s enough. My brother returning the favor and being my #1 fan when I was always his when he raced. My parent’s for coming with me to California to train and be there for me while riding. All the people that dedicate their time to the association to make all the races happen.