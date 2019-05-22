Out of the Blue | Brooke Johnson | Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Brooke Johnson | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Brooke Johnson

Date of Birth: October 27th, 2004

Hometown: Truro, NS

School and Grade or Occupation: BHJH Grade 9

Number: 121

Bike: YZ125

Race Club: Birch Hill MX

Class: Ladies / Schoolboy

Who got you get started in racing?

My soon-to-be stepdad, Derick. I literally met him at the track when I was ten, and he was immediately known as “the dirt bike guy” to me and my brothers for the first year or two that he was around. He got me my first race bike and I was immediately hooked!

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

Definitely a tomboy. Barbies and getting all dressed up wasn’t really my thing .. If there was a mud puddle, I was in it. If there was dirt, I would find it. If I saw a dirt bike, a tractor, or a four wheeler, oh, I was all over that. I was the biggest John Deere fanatic there was.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto or off road?

Heidi Cooke, 110%. She’s accomplished so much and is a total badass (and a VERY talented baker, I might add. Everything she makes is to die for!)

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

Having hips and motocross gear is a HUGE pain, that’s for sure! It makes gear fit awkwardly sometimes but that’s just me, depends on the brand of gear too. Also, I feel like female riders don’t get the recognition that male riders do, but that means you’ve just got to work harder to prove yourself! Other than that, there aren’t really any issues.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

To be honest, it doesn’t really make a huge difference to me! I’ll race with anyone and enjoy myself. I’m just out there to have a good time, but I do love a good challenge. Although, it’s pretty funny to see a guy get all upset when they get beat by a girl.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

My mom, for sure. I never did get to see her race, but I heard she was a full send kind of a gal (which is definitely where I got it from). Well I mean, she did earn herself the nickname “Crashley Ashley” after breaking multiple bones (and breaking both of her ankles at once a couple years back). It may not be the best thing to be known for, but she owns it! She actually broke her wrist doing the superman in a jump contest. She’s insane, but I love her.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

There’s so many difference racers I look up to. I’ve met so many wonderful people at the track it’s really difficult to pick one.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

Mount Thom! I’m so happy it’s back on the circuit. I love that track so much.

Who is your hero?

Honestly, I have a few people in mind, but I have to say my mom would be my hero. She’s always there for me no matter the situation, and supports me through whatever decision I make. She’s always encouraged me to try my best and has been with me through everything. Derick is one my heroes too, even though he’s not related to me by blood I know he loves me like I’m his own. He really is my dad, and I’m proud to say that. He’s always there for me and has been super generous. He always makes sure I’m happy and comfortable and has done so much for me.

What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

I’m aiming for a podium in Ladies, striving for first, and I hope to finish top 10 in Schoolboy! We plan to travel to Walton, which I’m super excited for!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Finishing 2nd in Junior Ladies in only my second year of racing and being invited onto the Birch Hill Team. They’re like one big family, and being welcomed into that was the best feeling ever. It feels really really nice to have that support, and I’m super thankful for it.

What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing /off road has taught you so far?

This sport has taught me so many things; I’ve learned so many important lessons. Overall, it’s made me a lot more comfortable being myself. I can just go out and have fun and hang out with my friends and be worry-free. But really, it’s taught me to push myself and try new things. Step out of your comfort zone and you’ll discover so many amazing things. Sure it’s scary at first, but oh my, it’ll open up so many doors.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

Between marriage and kids and jobs, it’s gotta be a lot to juggle. I understand why a lot of them drop out. Some might lose interest too, I’m not entirely sure to be quite honest.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Yeah! There’s a lot fewer girls than boys in this sport so we’re a little outnumbered, that’s why there probably hasn’t been one yet. There will be one eventually, I’m sure of it.

If you ever have children, will they be off road or Motocross racers?

I definitively hope so! I won’t force them too, because if they don’t like it, pushing them to do it would only make them hate it. But I mean who could hate dirt bikes? So yes, I’m sure they will be!

Who do you want to thank?

I’d like to thank all of my sponsors: Junkery, HAF Skate and Tattoo, Jimolly’s, Bike Monkey, Truro Greenhawk, Birch Hill MX, and 2U Like New. All of you have done so much for me and I appreciate all the support. I’d also like to thank my uncle Jeremy for letting me ride up at his place, Bruce and Dale Treby for always lending me a hand at the races, Jon Boddie for all of his kindness and endless support, my family for always coming to cheer me on, Derick for dealing with me in those long car rides and never giving up on me, and last but not least- Steveo, Clare and Sammy, you guys have made me feel so welcome on the team and have done so much for me. You guys have helped me feel like I belong and I really consider you guys to be my second family. Thank you all so very much, I won’t ever forget everything all of you have done for me.