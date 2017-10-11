Out of the Blue | Brooke Kares | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

How did you get started in racing?

There was an Off-Road Ontario race that was in my area that had been going on for a few years, it was the Niagara Timberline Riders Port Colborne XC. I had heard about it and my uncle had done races in the past just like it. One day out of the blue I asked my mom and dad if I could race and that is where it all started, right in my backyard! I’ve been racing the Offroad-Ontario series every year since then (2010).

As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

I started riding when I was just 5 years old, so I don’t think it was something I ever thought about. I’ve always rode for the joy of riding and it’s truly the love I have for the sport that has got me to the point I am at today.

Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

I have been very lucky to have always been surrounded with amazing people who support women riding and racing, especially me. Not every girl is that lucky though, I’m sure. Throughout the years there were a few people who had tried to put me down since “girls shouldn’t ride” but I’ve always been able to ignore it, get on my bike and prove them wrong! There still are not many girls out riding and racing. The ones that do are always super supportive of one another which makes it a lot of fun and a lot easier. In some ways I would say yes it is tougher just because people who think girls can’t be as good as the guys but for the most part I think we’re all tough enough to not let it bring us down!

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Kevin Windham has always been a favourite rider of mine. The few times I met him he was a super cool dude and he was just happy to be there meeting his fans. He was one of the riders who was truly in the sport for the love of it and he was a joy to watch ride. I mean those transfers… who didn’t love watching those in the Supercross opening ceremonies!? Plus he winked at me once (Laughs).

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Colton Facciotti. He’s somewhat local to me, and I’ve been a huge fan for years. I had the honors of racing alongside him for the Gopher Dunes Sprint Enduro this summer and he cheered me on when he passed me! HE cheered ME on!! He’s a good person and a phenomenal rider, too.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite race has always been the Mansfield XC. It was taken off the list and unfortunately we are not able to race there anymore. It was one of those races where you’re riding and trying to focus on the trails but you can’t help but look at the amazing landscape around you. It was a beautiful property and it was always a fun, challenging race. Plus we got to race alongside the cows.. patties and all.. I will miss this race, maybe not the cow patties though!

Who is your hero?

My hero is definitely my dad. He’s taught me everything I know when it comes to working on my bike as well as most of what I know when it comes to riding it too! My dad has always drilled into my head that girls can do anything guys can do. Thanks to him I’ve never lacked confidence when it came to racing because I was one of the few girls. He was always there to patch my tubes in record time for me mid-race… multiple times… in the same race… you rock, Dad.

What are your goals for this season?

I’ve recently moved up to a 250 4-stroke from a 150 4-stroke this season and I’ve struggled a lot with it. This next season my goal is to become stronger and increase my endurance so I’m able to throw the bike around a bit better and not be so tired after a race. This will also hopefully lead to some more podium finishes!

What are your biggest accomplishments?

In this sport I would have to say my biggest accomplishment was taking third overall in the Off-Road Ontario series in 2012. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to beat that since but we will see what the next race season has in store.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

I love everything about the races but I’d have to say my favourite part is walking around the pits after and talking to everyone, both my friends and competition, and just going over everything that happened in the race. These chats almost always lead to some pretty funny crash stories (usually from me). There is always such an awesome vibe from everyone once the race is over and it’s awesome to see all the smiling faces of relief because they just finished a wicked 2-hour race.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

When I’m not racing I like to go riding with family friends. I always like to put time aside to get some camping in, and I’m always down to check out anything with a motor. From going to car shows to watching truck and tractor pulls to entering derby car races, I enjoy it all!

Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/husband, or just a bonus?

To me it’s very important! I couldn’t imagine being with someone I couldn’t share my passion with. There are so many memories to make, whether we’re at the races or just gooning around on the trails, and I couldn’t picture doing it without my boyfriend right beside me. There’s much more excitement and support when it’s a hobby you both share and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers ?

Key word, “IF” (Laughs). Yes, I think they would. I would never force it on them but it is such a huge part of my life, I think naturally it would become a huge part of theirs.

Who do you want to thank?

My mom and dad, a million times over. They’ve supported me all these years with absolutely everything. They have always supplied me with an awesome bike to ride, and they have always been my number 1 supporters my whole life. They were proud of me as long as I tried, and as long as I came off the track with a smile on my face! I’ll always have them to thank for teaching me everything I know, and for helping me become the woman I am today. I could never repay them for all they’ve done for me.. Love you both!! Also, a big thank you to my boyfriend for always being my number 1 fan, and being my “moto hoe” when his bike is down for maintenance, as well as all my friends and family for cheering me on over the years.