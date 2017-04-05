Out of the Blue | Carlene Johnson | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Carlene Johnson

Birthday: February 4, 2002

Hometown: Wainwright, AB

School and Grade: Wainwright High School, Grade 10

Number: 18

Bike: KX 100 and YZ 125

Race Club: AMSA

Classes: Ladies and Schoolboy

How did you get started in racing?

My family always had dirt bikes, but never really knew about motocross until my older brother got into it and introduced us to it.

As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

No way. I always used to just ride around for fun but now I can’t even think about what it would be like without the sport.

Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

Definitely not anymore. There’s so much support for woman’s motocross nowadays that there’s nothing to worry about.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

I’d have to say Ryan Dungey because he’s smooth and consistent and works hard to get to where he is now.

Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

Ashley Fiolek because she is such an inspiration and has amazing talent. I’d love to take part in one of her riding schools some day.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Jeremy Medaglia because I love his determination and style.

What is your favourite track and why?

I’d have to say Calgary’s track (Wild Rose MX Park) because it overall just flows really nicely and has good jumps. I like how there is more than one track to ride as well.

Who is your hero?

My dad for always making sure my bike is dialed and doing his best to get me to the races and supporting me 100% of the time.

What were your goals for this season?

My goals were just to have fun and try to get a top 3 finish in ladies and try my best in supermini. Most importantly to be safe and not end up with too many crashes (Laughs).

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Winning Ladies B my first year of racing and moving up to Ladies A and within 2 years winning that class. I also raced the Woman’s Pro National in Calgary and got a pretty good finish their as well.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

Seeing all my friends and getting to do what I love most. It’s a great environment and I just love being able to travel and race.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I play other sports like volleyball and basketball. I also like spending time with my friends.

Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/husband, or just a bonus?

I’d have to say a bonus. It’s not crucial to have a guy that’s into Moto but it would be good because then you can share the same interest and ride and race together.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers ?

I’d hope so but if they really aren’t into it I won’t make them do it.

Who do you want to thank?

My mom and dad, most importantly, for always making sure I have what I need to succeed in the sport and everyone else who has helped me along the way. It means a lot.