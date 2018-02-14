Out of the Blue | Carrie Davis | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Carrie Davis

Birthday: May 24, 1993

Hometown: South Kingstown, RI

School and Grade or Occupation: Registered Nurse

Number: 184 / National #6

Bike: YZ 125

Race Club: NESC

Class: Women’s pro, 250 B, Open B

Who got you started in racing?

My dad did. I started on a PW50. Then he bought me a KTM 50 and took me to my first race at Southwick. I’ve been hooked ever since!

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl, or a ‘tomboy?’

Definitely a tomboy. I was always ripping around on dirt bikes or bicycles with the boys and they always pushed me to do jumps or something stupid. I actually still ride with these same guys, and they continue to push me to be a better rider.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross?

There are too many to name. Specifically to motocross, I think every girl who shows up and puts in the work is contributing to the growth of the sport.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with, that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

I think it comes down to the level of support. Aside from that, I think male and female racers both deal with similar obstacles.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

It depends on the race. At the local races, I like racing with the boys more because the motos are longer and there are more people on the gate. Also, I think racing against the boys has helped me improve as a rider and ride more aggressively.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

I can’t pick just one. I’ve always liked Tarah Gieger and Jessica Patterson. Both have had long successful careers. Also, Vicki Golden. She looks like she’s having a blast whenever she’s on a bike.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

I wouldn’t say there is only one rider I look up to. The mentality that all athletes at the top of their sport display is an inspiration. I look up to anyone who puts in the work and I like to take things from pretty much anyone who’s faster or smoother than me and try to emulate that. However, I really admire Marissa Markelon’s public speaking skills (Laughs). She has always been super fast and has the coolest style but is also very well spoken, and I think that level of professionalism elevates the sport.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

Nationals!

Who is your hero?

My parents are my heroes. I will never be able to repay them for the sacrifices they have made and continue to make.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

Ultimately, my goal is to have fun and stay healthy. I plan on racing the Canadian East National rounds. I can’t wait to get back up to Canada and I look forward to racing some new tracks!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Racing at the professional level is my biggest accomplishment, especially after dedicating myself to school-sports through high school and college. My dad always told me that I could go to any race I want after I graduate. So to not only have raced an entire series, but to have earned a top 10 number is something I’m extremely proud of. Although, playing lacrosse at the collegiate level was a huge accomplishment, too. Also, running 3rd at Deschambault even though I crashed on the last lap and ended up 4th. That was the highlight of my motocross career, probably even my entire sports career. It still feels like a dream.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

Discipline. You have to be willing to constantly put in the work and invest your time and energy into training if you want good results. You get what you give. This translates to anything in life.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers, why do you think that is?

I think it comes down to the level of support. There are more opportunities for men to make it a career through a higher degree of support. However, for both males and females, other obligations eventually take precedence. It’s difficult to work 40+ hours a week and still compete at this level.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I don’t think so, that’s an extremely competitive level of racing. However, I do think some females will be competitive. Vicki Golden proved that and I’m exited to see what these younger girls can do!

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

If I do have kids, I hope so!

Who do you want to thank?

Thank you to my parents for their tremendous support, sacrifice, and countless hours spent driving to the races. I couldn’t do it without them. Also, Paul Goyette, my mechanic, I can’t thank him enough for everything he does for me. Thanks to Lee, from Hellion Designs, for his support and painting me the coolest helmets in the industry. A huge thanks to 139 Designs, Dang Shades, and all my riding buddies for their continued support!