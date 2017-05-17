Out of the Blue | Cassandra Schroeder | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Cassandra Schroeder

Birthday: October 12th, 1998

Hometown: Cheney

School and Grade or Occupation: I am currently taking a year off school. I started the year off in University to find out that my program yet alone university itself is NOT for me! I am exploring and trying out new things to try to discover what I truly love before I jump into something I don’t like. I currently work as a lifeguard and a swim instructor at the YMCA.

Number: 131

Bike: Husqvarna FC 250

Race Club: Quad Expert

Classes: Ladies Intermediate in the FMSQ endurocross series and Ladies B in the MMRS motocross series

How did you get started in racing?

It all started when my grandparents surprised me and my brother on December 24th, 2011 with two brand new Husqvarna Motocross bikes. I got into racing the FMSQ series in the Ladies A class that very same summer. I fell in love with the sport.

As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

As a little girl we had dirt bikes and quads that we would play with on our property. Also, my dad raced quads and competed in mud bogs, so I remember spending a lot of time at the track helping him out. So, I guess I somewhat did expect to be this deep into this sport.

Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

No. Females have classes to race in and I find that awesome!

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider is Marianne Brodeur. She is my favourite rider because she would never give up and she was so full of passion for the sport. Marianne sadly passed away during the last FMSQ race of the season in September of 2015. I will never forget her joyful demeanor and encouraging smiles and high fives on the starting line.

Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

I think Ami Houde is quite inspiring for many girls out there. She is quite rebellious and she isn’t scared of showing the boys how it’s done.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

A Canadian Pro that I look up to is Guy Giroux. He is very down to earth and has great riding skills. He also gave me a few lessons when I first started riding, it helped me a lot.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is MX101 in Richmond, Ontario. It is a great track. Also, my parents met there for the first time so it has some sentimental value to our family.

Who is your hero?

I have two heroes. Both my parents. They are everything I aspire to be. When I was born, my father was very ill. He was in need of a valve replacement for his heart. He was so ill he could no longer work. The only thing he could do was wait for a new valve.

At the exact same time, my mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Both my parents were sick, not insured, not working because of illness and I was a newborn.

My dad finally got his operation and started getting better. The sensation in the right part of my mom’s body somehow came back. They pulled through financial difficulties and sickness together.

My dad was into racing. He always loved working on his machines, so both my parents agreed on starting a small little garage-based business; Mark’s Auto and Cycle Repair.

This business eventually grew into a Yamaha and Husqvarna dealer; Quad Expert. They are doing extremely well and I am 1000x positive that they will achieve everything they are working towards.

What are your goals for this season?

Since racing is a family affair, my goals for this seasons and any other season are to make great family memories, have fun and to be safe.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

My biggest accomplishment was my first place championship in the Ladies Beginner A class in the 2014 FMSQ series.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

My favourite part about going to the races is the drive. Me and my family usually have a blast! I also love pulling up to the track and seeing my friends waving from their RV windows.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

During the summertime, when I am not racing, I am usually at my grandparents’ cottage fishing, boating, tubing… doing cottage things! During the winter, I am out snowboarding with my boyfriend or I am at the cottage.

Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/husband, or just a bonus?

I think it’s a pretty cool bonus! Me and my boyfriend both ride together and it’s a lot of fun! I find it quite important to have common interests with the person you love, so I’m lucky to have found someone with whom I share so many passions. We are both Quad Expert ambassadors and we both ride Husqvarnas…Double bonus (Laughs)!

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers ?

If I ever have children, and if they like the sport, I can’t see why not.

Who do you want to thank?

I want to thank my parents and my grandparents, my boyfriend, Quad Expert, Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada, Kimpex, and Rollin Graphix.